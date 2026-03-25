BlackRock Warns USD 150 Oil Could Trigger Global Recession

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with USD 14 trillion in assets, warned that if oil prices reach USD 150 a barrel, the global economy could face a severe recession. Speaking to the BBC, Fink said ongoing threats from Iran could keep energy costs elevated, with “profound consequences” for growth and living standards worldwide.

Fink outlined two potential scenarios stemming from the Middle East conflict. If Iran returns to the international fold and tensions ease, oil prices could drop below pre-conflict levels. Conversely, continued instability could keep prices above USD 100, potentially nearing USD 150 for years, triggering what he described as a “sharp and steep recession.” He emphasized that high energy costs act as a regressive tax, disproportionately affecting lower-income populations, and stressed the importance of using diverse energy sources while accelerating the transition to alternatives such as solar and wind power.

Despite rising prices and market concerns, Fink dismissed comparisons to the 2007-08 financial crisis. While some private credit funds have limited withdrawals amid investor anxiety, he argued that today’s financial institutions are far stronger, and there is no risk of a repeat crisis.

On the topic of artificial intelligence, Fink rejected the notion of an investment bubble. He argued that the AI sector will create substantial employment opportunities, particularly in technical trades such as plumbing, welding, and electrical work, even as some office-based roles may shrink. Fink noted that too many young people have historically pursued careers in finance, law, and media at the expense of skilled trades, and called for a societal shift that values vocational careers equally.

Fink also emphasized the importance of pragmatic energy strategies, particularly for countries like the United Kingdom, where rising domestic energy costs have spurred debate over increased local production. He warned that nations must balance energy security with affordability to sustain economic growth, while simultaneously investing in alternative energy sources.