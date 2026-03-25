BlackRock Warns USD 150 Oil Could Trigger Global Recession

World | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: BlackRock Warns USD 150 Oil Could Trigger Global Recession Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with USD 14 trillion in assets, warned that if oil prices reach USD 150 a barrel, the global economy could face a severe recession. Speaking to the BBC, Fink said ongoing threats from Iran could keep energy costs elevated, with “profound consequences” for growth and living standards worldwide.

Fink outlined two potential scenarios stemming from the Middle East conflict. If Iran returns to the international fold and tensions ease, oil prices could drop below pre-conflict levels. Conversely, continued instability could keep prices above USD 100, potentially nearing USD 150 for years, triggering what he described as a “sharp and steep recession.” He emphasized that high energy costs act as a regressive tax, disproportionately affecting lower-income populations, and stressed the importance of using diverse energy sources while accelerating the transition to alternatives such as solar and wind power.

Despite rising prices and market concerns, Fink dismissed comparisons to the 2007-08 financial crisis. While some private credit funds have limited withdrawals amid investor anxiety, he argued that today’s financial institutions are far stronger, and there is no risk of a repeat crisis.

On the topic of artificial intelligence, Fink rejected the notion of an investment bubble. He argued that the AI sector will create substantial employment opportunities, particularly in technical trades such as plumbing, welding, and electrical work, even as some office-based roles may shrink. Fink noted that too many young people have historically pursued careers in finance, law, and media at the expense of skilled trades, and called for a societal shift that values vocational careers equally.

Fink also emphasized the importance of pragmatic energy strategies, particularly for countries like the United Kingdom, where rising domestic energy costs have spurred debate over increased local production. He warned that nations must balance energy security with affordability to sustain economic growth, while simultaneously investing in alternative energy sources.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: oil, BlackRock, recession

Related Articles:

EU Faces Energy Headache: Russian Oil Ban Postponed, Fuel Prices Surge

The European Commission has postponed the planned proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports, amid rising energy prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 12:36

Romania Declares Oil Market Crisis, Imposes Price Controls and Export Restrictions

The Romanian government is set to introduce an emergency ordinance declaring a crisis on the oil and petroleum products market, alongside a package of measures aimed at shielding both the economy and consumers.

World » Southeast Europe | March 23, 2026, Monday // 14:23

Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began

Global oil markets have reacted sharply to the escalation of military strikes against Iran. According to Agence France-Presse, the price of Brent crude has jumped by roughly 42% since the start of U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country.

World | March 14, 2026, Saturday // 09:07

Putin Wins Big as Trump Lifts Sanctions on Russian Oil Amid Iran War

The United States has temporarily eased restrictions on the purchase of certain Russian oil shipments currently stranded at sea, as global energy markets face growing strain due to the ongoing war involving Iran.

World » Russia | March 13, 2026, Friday // 09:10

Fiscal Council Warns: Higher Oil Costs Could Strain Bulgaria’s Economy and Trade

The Fiscal Council has assessed that a 25% surge in global oil prices would constitute a moderate external shock for Bulgaria, primarily impacting the economy through higher energy import costs, rising inflation, and a potential slowdown in external deman

Business » Energy | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 11:00

Energy Shock: Iran Attacks Push Oil Above 100 Dollars and Paralyze Gulf Shipping

Global energy markets are once again under intense pressure as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues to escalate

World | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Faces Energy Headache: Russian Oil Ban Postponed, Fuel Prices Surge

The European Commission has postponed the planned proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports, amid rising energy prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 12:36

Russian Drone Strikes Estonian Power Plant

A drone originating from Russia struck the chimney of the Narva power plant in northeastern Estonia on the morning of March 25, according to the country’s Internal Security Service in Tallinn

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 10:10

Trump Endorses Orban, Calls Hungarian PM a “True Friend, Fighter, and Winner”

U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s April 12 election, praising him as a “true friend, fighter, and winner.”

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 09:14

Danish PM Hit by Worst Result in a Century, Power Hangs on Coalition Negotiations

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen faces a weakened political position after her Social Democrats recorded their poorest election result in more than a century, despite her left-leaning bloc finishing ahead overall

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 09:00

Hopes for Deal Fade as Strikes Intensify on Day 26 of Iran War

The war between the United States-Israel and Iran entered its 26th day with mixed signals around diplomacy and continued escalation on the ground.

World | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 08:47

Greece Boosts Regional Standing Through Patriot Missile Deployments

The deployment of Patriot missile system units by Greece, both domestically and in overseas missions, is reinforcing Athens’ diplomatic leverage at a time of shifting regional dynamics

World » Southeast Europe | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria