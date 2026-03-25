Bulgaria’s Snowboarding Star Showing Progress, Return Home Expected in April

Bulgarian Scientists Unveil New Super-Earth 91 Light-Years Away
Bulgarian astronomers have identified a new super-Earth exoplanet orbiting the star GJ 1137, with their findings published in the respected journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
Bulgarian snowboarder Malena Zamfirova is showing signs of progress after the severe accident she suffered on March 3 during a weekend trip in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic. The 16-year-old, who was seriously injured when a skier collided with her, has undergone multiple surgeries to address fractures to her femur and shoulder blade.
Medical teams in Graz have now moved Zamfirova to a private hospital room, where she has begun her first efforts to move and stand. While her injuries remain serious, her gradual improvement has prompted discussions about a possible transfer back to Bulgaria for continued care. Specialists stress that her recovery will require extensive time, constant medical supervision, and a structured rehabilitation plan once she returns home.
Optimistic projections from the doctors indicate that Malena could be back in Bulgaria by early April, though this will only occur once her condition stabilizes sufficiently. Her father and trainer, Anatoly, has noted that walking without crutches is not expected until at least September, underscoring the long-term nature of her recovery journey.
Bozhidar Saraboyukov secured Bulgaria’s first medal at the World Athletics Championships in 16 years, claiming bronze in the long jump with a mark of 8.31 meters.
Malena Zamfirova has undergone another surgical procedure following her serious accident in the Czech Republic, according to Georgi Bobev, vice president of the Bulgarian Ski Federation (BFSki).
Nikola Tsolov has emerged as a top contender in the 2026 Formula 2 season, following his victory in the opening race in Melbourne, Australia.
Bulgaria’s leading snowboard athlete Malena Zamfirova has undergone a major surgical procedure in a hospital in Graz, Austria. The intervention lasted more than six hours and was completed around 3 p.m. local time, according to information released by the
Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov opened the 2026 Formula 2 season with a major achievement, taking victory in the main race at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne
The skier who struck 16-year-old Bulgarian snowboarder Malena Zamfirova at the Czech resort of Špindlerův Mlýn was not under the influence of alcohol, Czech police confirmed
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began