Bulgaria’s Snowboarding Star Showing Progress, Return Home Expected in April

Bulgarian snowboarder Malena Zamfirova is showing signs of progress after the severe accident she suffered on March 3 during a weekend trip in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic. The 16-year-old, who was seriously injured when a skier collided with her, has undergone multiple surgeries to address fractures to her femur and shoulder blade.

Medical teams in Graz have now moved Zamfirova to a private hospital room, where she has begun her first efforts to move and stand. While her injuries remain serious, her gradual improvement has prompted discussions about a possible transfer back to Bulgaria for continued care. Specialists stress that her recovery will require extensive time, constant medical supervision, and a structured rehabilitation plan once she returns home.

Optimistic projections from the doctors indicate that Malena could be back in Bulgaria by early April, though this will only occur once her condition stabilizes sufficiently. Her father and trainer, Anatoly, has noted that walking without crutches is not expected until at least September, underscoring the long-term nature of her recovery journey.