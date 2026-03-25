Trump Endorses Orban, Calls Hungarian PM a “True Friend, Fighter, and Winner”

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 09:14
Bulgaria: Trump Endorses Orban, Calls Hungarian PM a “True Friend, Fighter, and Winner”

U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s April 12 election, praising him as a “true friend, fighter, and winner.” In a March 24 post on Truth Social, Trump lauded Orban as a strong and decisive leader, urging Hungarians to vote for him. He emphasized Orban’s achievements on immigration policy, economic growth, and law enforcement, and noted that ties between Washington and Budapest had strengthened under Orban’s tenure. “Hungary: GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBÁN,” Trump wrote, making his endorsement clear.

The endorsement comes amid a contentious campaign, as Orban’s ruling Fidesz party faces growing opposition challenges. Orban is widely regarded as one of the European Union’s most Kremlin-friendly leaders, drawing criticism for his approach to Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine and his government’s increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Kyiv. Budapest has repeatedly used its EU veto powers to block sanctions on Russia and aid for Ukraine, a strategy experts say aims to secure political and financial concessions from Brussels.

Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine have intensified recently, including disputes over the Druzhba pipeline, a key route for Russian oil to Central Europe, and broader political disagreements. A recent Gradus Research survey, shared with the Kyiv Independent on March 18, found that many Ukrainians now see Hungary as unfriendly, ranking it alongside countries perceived as aligned with Russia, such as Iran, North Korea, and Belarus.

The upcoming election will serve as a crucial test of Orban’s hold on power after years of political dominance, with the U.S. endorsement highlighting the international dimension of Hungary’s domestic contest.

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Tags: Hungary, Trump, Orban

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