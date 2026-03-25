Airlines Cut Flights Over Fuel Costs

Rising fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have forced several airlines to scale back their operations. New Zealand’s Jetstar has suspended a portion of its domestic flights as well as services connecting Australia and New Zealand. According to the company, around 12% of its May schedule is affected, primarily routes between Auckland and key destinations including Christchurch, Wellington, Sydney, and Brisbane. Jetstar issued a statement acknowledging the disruptions, explaining that adjustments were necessary due to higher fuel prices, and apologised for the inconvenience while thanking passengers for their understanding.

Other carriers are feeling similar pressure. Vietnam Airlines announced that more than 25 domestic flights per week will be cancelled, citing rising costs and potential fuel shortages. Airlines in Myanmar have also begun reducing their services, reflecting the broader impact of soaring fuel prices on regional air travel.