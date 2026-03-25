Danish PM Hit by Worst Result in a Century, Power Hangs on Coalition Negotiations

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Danish PM Hit by Worst Result in a Century, Power Hangs on Coalition Negotiations

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen faces a weakened political position after her Social Democrats recorded their poorest election result in more than a century, despite her left-leaning bloc finishing ahead overall. The vote, held against a backdrop of domestic pressures, delivered 84 seats to the left bloc in the 179-seat Folketing, compared with 77 for right-wing parties, leaving no clear majority and setting the stage for complex coalition negotiations. Frederiksen, who has led Denmark since 2019, signaled she intends to remain in office, acknowledging that forming a government will be difficult and could take time.

Her party is projected to secure 38 seats, a sharp drop from the 50 won four years ago, and a significant decline in vote share to around 21.9 percent. While the outcome does not rule out a third term, it reflects growing dissatisfaction among voters. Although Frederiksen built her campaign around leadership experience in navigating relations with US President Donald Trump and Europe’s response to the war in Ukraine, domestic issues ultimately dominated. Rising living costs, debates over taxation and dissatisfaction with welfare policies shifted attention away from foreign policy achievements.

Frederiksen’s position has been further complicated by criticism from across the political spectrum. Some left-wing supporters expressed frustration over what they see as an overly strict migration policy, while opponents on the right questioned her economic credibility. The surge in support for the Danish People’s Party, which increased its backing to 9.1 percent, highlighted the strength of anti-immigration sentiment. Its leader, Morten Messerschmidt, campaigned on reducing migration and easing economic pressure through measures such as cutting fuel taxes.

A key role in shaping the next government is expected to be played by the Moderates party, led by Lars Lokke Rasmussen, which secured 14 seats and emerged as a potential kingmaker. Rasmussen called for broader cooperation across political lines and urged Frederiksen to reconsider proposals such as a wealth tax. His position underscores the fragmented nature of the current political landscape, where neither left nor right blocs can govern alone. The Liberal Party has already ruled out joining a coalition under Frederiksen, further narrowing her options.

Despite the domestic setbacks, Frederiksen retains a strong profile internationally, particularly for her firm stance on Greenland and increased defense spending. Her handling of tensions related to US interest in the Arctic island has been closely watched, including by leaders in Greenland itself, where the election outcome is seen as potentially influencing future negotiations with Copenhagen. Greenlandic officials have stressed the importance of unity amid external pressure, as geopolitical attention on the territory grows.

The election also reflects broader political shifts within Denmark. The number of parties contesting the vote has grown, contributing to a more fragmented parliament and complicating coalition-building efforts. Frederiksen had previously led a rare cross-bloc government, bridging left and right divisions, but replicating such an arrangement now appears more challenging.

As negotiations begin, the final outcome remains uncertain. While Frederiksen is still considered the most likely figure to assemble a governing majority, the reduced support for her party and the strengthened position of smaller parties suggest that any new coalition will require compromises. The result underscores a shift in voter priorities, with domestic concerns taking precedence over international issues and leaving Denmark facing a period of political bargaining.

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Tags: Frederiksen, Danish, election

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