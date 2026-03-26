Annunciation Brings Joy as Thousands in Bulgaria Mark Their Name Day

On March 25, Annunciation is marked across Bulgaria, with more than 17,000 people celebrating their name day. According to reported data, a total of 17,046 Bulgarians are marking the occasion, including 8,508 men and 8,538 women.

The feast commemorates the biblical moment when the Archangel Gabriel announced to the Virgin Mary that she would give birth to Jesus Christ. Because of this, the day is closely associated with themes of hope, good news and renewal. It is one of the significant celebrations in the православен календар and forms part of the Easter cycle.

Some of the most widely celebrated names on this day include Blagoy, Blaga, Blagovest, Blagovesta, Evangelina, Evelina and Vangel, along with their variations. In different regions of the country, the holiday is also known as Blagovets, Kukuvden or “half Easter,” reflecting its connection to spring and the symbolic awakening of nature.

According to the Gospel of Gospel of Luke, the Annunciation follows the earlier message delivered by the same angel to Zechariah about the birth of John the Baptist. The event itself is central to Christian belief, marking the beginning of the story of Christ’s birth.

Traditions linked to the day have also been preserved over time. Folk beliefs hold that wounds heal more quickly on Annunciation, which is why it was once customary for young girls to have their ears pierced on this date. Celebrations also include church services across the country, with a Patriarchal Divine Liturgy led by Patriarch Daniil scheduled at the “St. Annunciation of the Virgin” church in Sofia’s Druzhba 2 district.