Annunciation Brings Joy as Thousands in Bulgaria Mark Their Name Day

Society » CULTURE | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 08:30
Bulgaria: Annunciation Brings Joy as Thousands in Bulgaria Mark Their Name Day

On March 25, Annunciation is marked across Bulgaria, with more than 17,000 people celebrating their name day. According to reported data, a total of 17,046 Bulgarians are marking the occasion, including 8,508 men and 8,538 women.

The feast commemorates the biblical moment when the Archangel Gabriel announced to the Virgin Mary that she would give birth to Jesus Christ. Because of this, the day is closely associated with themes of hope, good news and renewal. It is one of the significant celebrations in the православен календар and forms part of the Easter cycle.

Some of the most widely celebrated names on this day include Blagoy, Blaga, Blagovest, Blagovesta, Evangelina, Evelina and Vangel, along with their variations. In different regions of the country, the holiday is also known as Blagovets, Kukuvden or “half Easter,” reflecting its connection to spring and the symbolic awakening of nature.

According to the Gospel of Gospel of Luke, the Annunciation follows the earlier message delivered by the same angel to Zechariah about the birth of John the Baptist. The event itself is central to Christian belief, marking the beginning of the story of Christ’s birth.

Traditions linked to the day have also been preserved over time. Folk beliefs hold that wounds heal more quickly on Annunciation, which is why it was once customary for young girls to have their ears pierced on this date. Celebrations also include church services across the country, with a Patriarchal Divine Liturgy led by Patriarch Daniil scheduled at the “St. Annunciation of the Virgin” church in Sofia’s Druzhba 2 district.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Annunciation, Christ, church

Related Articles:

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers

Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis

Society » Health | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s GDP per Capita Surges by Over €10,000 in Five Years, Still Last in EU

Preliminary data from Eurostat show that the European Union’s average GDP per capita, measured in purchasing power standards (PPS), reached 41,600 euros in 2025

World » EU | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Sunny Thursday Ahead: Temperatures in Bulgaria to Climb Above 20°C

Sunny conditions will dominate across Bulgaria on Thursday, with temperatures in some areas climbing above 20 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast for March 26

Society » Environment | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:07

Government in Bulgaria Moves to Make April 20 a National Holiday Honoring the April Uprising

The caretaker government has initiated steps to designate April 20, the date marking the outbreak of the April Uprising, as an official national holiday in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:51

PM and FM Seek Expert Support from Christo Grozev to Tackle Hybrid Warfare Ahead of Elections in Bulgaria

Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski held a meeting with investigative journalist Christo Grozev to discuss the growing challenges Bulgaria faces from external interference

Politics | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:18

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump

New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.

Business | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Government in Bulgaria Moves to Make April 20 a National Holiday Honoring the April Uprising

The caretaker government has initiated steps to designate April 20, the date marking the outbreak of the April Uprising, as an official national holiday in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:51

Bulgaria’s Muslims Celebrate Eid with Tradition, Family and Festive Tables

After a month marked by fasting, praying and reflection, Muslim communities across Bulgaria are celebrating Ramazan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr), one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar

Society » Culture | March 20, 2026, Friday // 09:09

Bulgaria’s Defiant Stand: How a Nation United to Save 50,000 Jews from the Holocaust

In Sofia, President Iliana Yotova participated in official commemorations at the Memorial Plaques of the Rescuers of Bulgarian Jews next to the St. Sophia Cathedral and at the Monument of Salvation in the St. Kliment Ohridski Garden

Society » Culture | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 12:07

Happy International Women’s Day! Celebrating Women Around the World on March 8

March 8 is marked around the world as International Women’s Day, a date symbolizing solidarity, strength and unity among women. Over time, the day has become both a celebration and a reminder of the long struggle for equal rights, dignity and recognition

Society » Culture | March 8, 2026, Sunday // 09:49

March 3rd: Celebrating the Day Bulgaria Was Freed

Five centuries is a long time to wait. That is how long Bulgaria spent under Ottoman rule - from the late 14th century until the morning of March 3, 1878, when a peace treaty signed in a small village outside Constantinople gave the Bulgarian state back t

Society » Culture | March 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:34

Red, White & Spring: The Magic of Bulgaria's Baba Marta Day

Every year on the 1st of March, Bulgaria bursts into a sea of red and white as the nation celebrates one of its most cherished and uniquely Bulgarian traditions - Baba Marta Day.

Society » Culture | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 08:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria