Court Blocks Sofia Parking Price Hike Again, Blue and Green Zones Frozen

Society | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 08:25
Bulgaria: Court Blocks Sofia Parking Price Hike Again, Blue and Green Zones Frozen Photo: Stella Ivanova

The Supreme Administrative Court has once again halted the planned increase in parking fees for Sofia’s “blue” and “green” zones, confirming an earlier ruling by the Administrative Court Sofia City. The decision suspends key provisions of the updated traffic regulation of the Sofia Municipality, which had been scheduled to take effect on January 5, 2026. As a result, the proposed higher prices and expanded parking zones cannot be enforced until a final court ruling is issued.

The court dismissed the objections raised by the Sofia Municipal Council, which had argued that the initial suspension was unjustified. Judges concluded that there are sufficient legal grounds to pause the regulation, citing the potential for significant or difficult-to-repair damages to those challenging the changes. The request to suspend the measures was filed by parties with a legitimate legal interest, the court noted.

According to the magistrates, the contested amendments involve a substantial rise in parking fees, extended operating hours for paid zones, and a broader territorial scope. The plan also introduces paid parking during weekends, increases the cost of resident permits, and reclassifies parts of the “green zone” into the more expensive “blue zone.” Additional charges would apply for services such as subscriptions, vehicle clamping, and towing. Entire neighborhoods previously covered by lower tariffs would face higher rates under the changes.

The court emphasized that implementing these measures carries financial risks, particularly given the estimated cost of over 11 million leva (5,5 million euros) required for infrastructure updates, including signage, road markings, software adjustments, and new ticketing systems. If the regulation were later annulled, these expenses could not easily be recovered from the municipal budget, creating grounds for precautionary suspension.

The ruling effectively cancels the preliminary execution of the new rules, meaning they will remain on hold until the legal dispute is fully resolved. The case follows a series of decisions and reversals by the municipal council, which initially approved the increases in November 2025, later attempted to revoke them, and then faced further legal challenges that reinstated parts of the plan. Temporary suspensions were introduced in February, pending the outcome of court proceedings, which have now again blocked the implementation of the contested changes.

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Tags: court, parking, sofia

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