Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Wednesday Photo: Stella Ivanova

Atmospheric pressure across the country will remain close to the seasonal norm, but a gradual decline is expected, bringing it below the average for March. During the night, skies will be mostly cloudy over much of Bulgaria, with light rain forecast mainly in the Rhodope Mountains. Clearer intervals will develop over western regions, extending to the northeast after midnight. Winds will stay light, coming predominantly from the northeast. Overnight temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, with around 2°C expected in Sofia.

On Wednesday, cloud cover will begin to break, especially before noon when sunnier spells are more likely. Isolated light precipitation is expected, mainly in mountainous and higher terrain areas. Winds will remain generally light, though moderate in eastern parts of the country, shifting from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures will reach between 11°C and 16°C across most regions, while Sofia will see highs of about 13°C.

In the mountains, conditions will remain mostly cloudy, with occasional light snowfall at higher elevations and rain below around 1500 meters. There will be some sunshine earlier in the day. Winds will be moderate from the northeast, later turning from the west-southwest in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach about 5°C at 1200 meters and drop to around minus 1°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be largely sunny, although cloudiness will be more noticeable before noon. A moderate northeast wind will gradually shift to the east-southeast and weaken later in the day. Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 13°C. Sea water temperatures will be between 7°C and 9°C, with wave conditions around 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun will rise at 6:21 a.m. and set at 6:44 p.m., giving a day length of 12 hours and 23 minutes. The moon will set at 1:46 p.m. and rise at 10:11 a.m., with the lunar phase in its first quarter.

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Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

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