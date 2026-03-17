Bulgarian Navy Destroyed 9 Sea Mines in the Black Sea Since Ukraine War Began

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Bulgarian Navy has neutralized a total of nine sea mines in the country’s Black Sea waters, highlighting the ongoing risks to maritime navigation, BGNES reported. The service continues to carry out constant mine countermeasure operations both independently and within allied frameworks, Fleet Admiral Radko Penev announced at the naval base in Varna during the ninth activation of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group (MCM BLACK SEA).

As part of the current deployment, Bulgaria is contributing the base minesweeper “Priboy,” commanded by Captain III Rank Miroslav Malchev, along with personnel assigned to both coastal and operational headquarters. The multinational group also includes two vessels from Turkey and one from Romania. The initiative itself was launched in early 2024 through a trilateral memorandum between the three countries, with the aim of safeguarding maritime routes and addressing the persistent threat posed by naval mines.

The latest activation is being led by the Turkish Navy, with participating ships tasked primarily with clearing fairways and ensuring safe passage for vessels. Command of the group is expected to rotate, with Bulgaria set to take over during the next activation scheduled for July. Alongside its commitments to the joint mission, the Bulgarian Navy continues to carry out national mine-clearing duties, a workload that Penev described as resource-intensive and demanding in terms of both personnel and equipment.

He stressed the need for additional mine countermeasure vessels, expressing expectations that this capability will be strengthened through a forthcoming agreement with Belgium and the Netherlands. Under these plans, new ships are to be delivered in the coming years, with the first potentially arriving within months. According to Penev, sea mines remain a long-term hazard, often active for decades, which makes continuous monitoring and rapid detection essential for maintaining navigation safety.

Following this activation, the MCM BLACK SEA group will take part in the multinational naval exercise “SEA SHIELD 2026,” hosted by Romania. Bulgaria will also deploy its frigate “Verni,” which is scheduled to depart on March 26. The exercise, running from March 30 to April 3, will include preparatory workshops and operational drills at sea. Participation is intended to strengthen coordination with allied navies, enhance the training of Bulgarian crews, and refine joint operational procedures in a multinational environment.