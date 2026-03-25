Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers
Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year. This follows a 3.9% drop in January, signaling a slight rebound in the market. In Bulgaria, the increase was far more pronounced, with new registrations climbing 11.1% to 3,766 vehicles, according to the latest figures from the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).
Among Europe’s major automotive markets, Germany recorded a 3.8% rise in February, Spain saw sales grow by 7.5%, and Italy experienced a significant 14% increase. In contrast, France faced a sharp decline of 14.7% during the same period.
Despite these gains in February, overall new car registrations for the year so far have fallen across the region. In the EU, the total for the first two months of 2026 is down 1.2% compared with the same period in 2025. Bulgaria’s year-to-date figures have also dipped, showing a 5.4% decrease since the start of the year.
Bulgaria’s digital economy is starting to outgrow its old label.
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has elevated the travel risk level for Cuba to Level 4, advising citizens to avoid travel to the country except in situations of extreme necessity.
Rising fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have forced several airlines to scale back their operations
Bulgaria’s Fiscal Council has recommended increasing the national cash payment limit for business transactions to €10,000.
Bulgargaz has defended its previously submitted proposal for a 5% rise in natural gas prices for April before the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, with CEO Veselin Sinabov stressing that there is currently no justification for any further increases
Bansko has announced an extension of its ski season, keeping the slopes open through Easter and the April holidays
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began