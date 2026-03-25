Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump

Business | March 25, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump

New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year. This follows a 3.9% drop in January, signaling a slight rebound in the market. In Bulgaria, the increase was far more pronounced, with new registrations climbing 11.1% to 3,766 vehicles, according to the latest figures from the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).

Among Europe’s major automotive markets, Germany recorded a 3.8% rise in February, Spain saw sales grow by 7.5%, and Italy experienced a significant 14% increase. In contrast, France faced a sharp decline of 14.7% during the same period.

Despite these gains in February, overall new car registrations for the year so far have fallen across the region. In the EU, the total for the first two months of 2026 is down 1.2% compared with the same period in 2025. Bulgaria’s year-to-date figures have also dipped, showing a 5.4% decrease since the start of the year.

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Tags: sales, EU, Bulgaria, cars

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