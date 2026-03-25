Bulgaria’s New Speed Monitoring System Cuts Violations Threefold

Bulgaria’s average speed monitoring system has produced a marked reduction in traffic violations, according to Prof. Oleg Asenov, director of the National Toll Administration. Speaking on BNT, Asenov noted that the proportion of drivers exceeding speed limits has fallen from one in three to roughly one in ten. Alongside this, the number of fatalities and serious injuries on roads has also declined. Since its introduction, over 40,000 fines have been issued, and plans are underway to expand the system with an additional 20 sections.

Prof. Asenov highlighted that a new real-time traffic and weather monitoring platform is now available to drivers nationwide. Updated every 15 minutes, it provides current information on road conditions and allows travelers to plan their routes more safely. The system alerts drivers to potential hazards such as fog, strong winds, precipitation, snowfall, and icy patches, offering warnings before risks are encountered rather than after. The platform is expected to be enhanced further using open data sources.

In addition, Asenov addressed government measures to avoid raising toll fees for vehicles over 3.5 tons amid rising fuel prices. He emphasized that these steps are part of a broader anti-crisis strategy, ensuring the transport sector is not further burdened. Coordination with the European Commission has ensured that notification requirements have been met, protecting Bulgaria from potential sanctions. The National Toll Administration has contributed significantly to road funding, reporting a 16% increase in revenue this year, totaling over 120 million euros earmarked for infrastructure improvements.

The average speed system, Asenov said, is already changing driver behavior. With violations reduced more than threefold, the system acts as a strong deterrent, reflected in the 40,000 fines already issued. Its expansion to 20 more sections is expected to further reinforce compliance and improve road safety.

Asenov also touched on broader measures to curb illegal activity and corruption. Efforts include equipping staff with body cameras, introducing tablets with controlled operational monitoring, and installing video surveillance at sales centers managed by the National Customs Administration. He noted that these initiatives are producing measurable results, including better oversight of heavy goods vehicle overloading. Collectively, the measures demonstrate a multifaceted approach to enhancing safety, transparency, and efficiency on Bulgaria’s roads.