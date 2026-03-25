Bulgaria’s New Speed Monitoring System Cuts Violations Threefold

Over 17,000 Abortions Reported in Bulgaria Last Year, 1,600 Involving Teenagers
Last year, Bulgaria recorded over 17,000 abortions, according to data compiled by the National Center for Public Health and Analysis
Bulgaria’s average speed monitoring system has produced a marked reduction in traffic violations, according to Prof. Oleg Asenov, director of the National Toll Administration. Speaking on BNT, Asenov noted that the proportion of drivers exceeding speed limits has fallen from one in three to roughly one in ten. Alongside this, the number of fatalities and serious injuries on roads has also declined. Since its introduction, over 40,000 fines have been issued, and plans are underway to expand the system with an additional 20 sections.
Prof. Asenov highlighted that a new real-time traffic and weather monitoring platform is now available to drivers nationwide. Updated every 15 minutes, it provides current information on road conditions and allows travelers to plan their routes more safely. The system alerts drivers to potential hazards such as fog, strong winds, precipitation, snowfall, and icy patches, offering warnings before risks are encountered rather than after. The platform is expected to be enhanced further using open data sources.
In addition, Asenov addressed government measures to avoid raising toll fees for vehicles over 3.5 tons amid rising fuel prices. He emphasized that these steps are part of a broader anti-crisis strategy, ensuring the transport sector is not further burdened. Coordination with the European Commission has ensured that notification requirements have been met, protecting Bulgaria from potential sanctions. The National Toll Administration has contributed significantly to road funding, reporting a 16% increase in revenue this year, totaling over 120 million euros earmarked for infrastructure improvements.
The average speed system, Asenov said, is already changing driver behavior. With violations reduced more than threefold, the system acts as a strong deterrent, reflected in the 40,000 fines already issued. Its expansion to 20 more sections is expected to further reinforce compliance and improve road safety.
Asenov also touched on broader measures to curb illegal activity and corruption. Efforts include equipping staff with body cameras, introducing tablets with controlled operational monitoring, and installing video surveillance at sales centers managed by the National Customs Administration. He noted that these initiatives are producing measurable results, including better oversight of heavy goods vehicle overloading. Collectively, the measures demonstrate a multifaceted approach to enhancing safety, transparency, and efficiency on Bulgaria’s roads.
Sunny conditions will dominate across Bulgaria on Thursday, with temperatures in some areas climbing above 20 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast for March 26
The caretaker government has initiated steps to designate April 20, the date marking the outbreak of the April Uprising, as an official national holiday in Bulgaria
A recent survey by the sociological agency "Myara" shows that while a majority of Bulgarians perceive the conflict in Iran as a genuine threat to the country, they largely do not feel personally endangered
Bulgarian astronomers have identified a new super-Earth exoplanet orbiting the star GJ 1137, with their findings published in the respected journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
For the third day in a row, diesel prices in Bulgaria have remained above 1.60 euros per liter, prompting the activation of a government support measure for lower-income citizens, the National Revenue Agency reported.
On March 25, Annunciation is marked across Bulgaria, with more than 17,000 people celebrating their name day. According to reported data, a total of 17,046 Bulgarians are marking the occasion, including 8,508 men and 8,538 women.
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began