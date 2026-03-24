Heartless Theft: Criminal Steals Donation Box for Sick Child in Stara Zagora

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.
A donation box meant to help a sick child was stolen from the entrance of Stara Zagora Zoo, authorities confirmed after reviewing CCTV footage that led to the arrest of the suspect. The box had been collecting funds for young Georgi, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe genetic condition without available treatment in Bulgaria.
Georgi’s mother, Nikolina, described the theft as devastating. “It felt as if his life had been stolen,” she told bTV, noting that her son’s care relies on supportive therapy abroad to slow the disease’s progression. To date, Georgi has received four stem cell infusions, each costing around 9,000 euros, with the total required for treatment far beyond the family’s means, leaving them dependent on donations.
The incident occurred on March 20 at approximately 1:30 p.m., explained the zoo director, Dr. Naiden Ilinov. Recordings were handed over to the police, leading to the identification and detention of a 26-year-old local man with a previous criminal record. Investigators noted he had been released from prison in 2025 and admitted to spending the roughly 80 euros found in the box.
“The act is disgusting. We are trying to help a child, and someone is stealing from his hope,” Dr. Ilinov said. The prosecutor’s office plans to indict the man and request permanent arrest due to recidivism.
The Bulgarian authorities carried out a major operation against counterfeit currency, seizing more than one million euros in fake banknotes in Sofia and detaining four people
Bulgaria registered a total of 80,348 crimes in 2025, according to the annual report from the Interior Ministry published on Monday.
A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.
Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin
A nationwide police operation targeting vote buying is ongoing, with active actions taking place in Stara Zagora. Since early morning, officers have been carrying out checks at multiple locations in the city, focusing on the Lozenets district
Evidence collected so far in the investigation into the deaths linked to the Petrohan case has not altered the initial conclusion that no outside individuals were present at the crime scenes, Sofia Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Nataliya Nikolova said on Wed
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
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