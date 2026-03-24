Heartless Theft: Criminal Steals Donation Box for Sick Child in Stara Zagora

A donation box meant to help a sick child was stolen from the entrance of Stara Zagora Zoo, authorities confirmed after reviewing CCTV footage that led to the arrest of the suspect. The box had been collecting funds for young Georgi, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe genetic condition without available treatment in Bulgaria.

Georgi’s mother, Nikolina, described the theft as devastating. “It felt as if his life had been stolen,” she told bTV, noting that her son’s care relies on supportive therapy abroad to slow the disease’s progression. To date, Georgi has received four stem cell infusions, each costing around 9,000 euros, with the total required for treatment far beyond the family’s means, leaving them dependent on donations.

The incident occurred on March 20 at approximately 1:30 p.m., explained the zoo director, Dr. Naiden Ilinov. Recordings were handed over to the police, leading to the identification and detention of a 26-year-old local man with a previous criminal record. Investigators noted he had been released from prison in 2025 and admitted to spending the roughly 80 euros found in the box.

“The act is disgusting. We are trying to help a child, and someone is stealing from his hope,” Dr. Ilinov said. The prosecutor’s office plans to indict the man and request permanent arrest due to recidivism.