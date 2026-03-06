Bansko Extends Ski Season with Spring Snow and Lower Lift Tickets

Business » TOURISM | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Bansko Extends Ski Season with Spring Snow and Lower Lift Tickets

Bansko has announced an extension of its ski season, keeping the slopes open through Easter and the April holidays. The resort continues to offer excellent spring skiing conditions, with stable snow coverage that reaches up to 2 meters on the higher slopes of Todorka Peak.

All lifts are fully operational, and the ski runs are maintained daily, ensuring a high-quality experience for skiers and snowboarders of all levels, from beginners to advanced enthusiasts. The well-prepared slopes and less crowded conditions make this period particularly appealing for those seeking a spring skiing getaway.

Starting April 1, 2026, Bansko will introduce reduced lift ticket prices to attract more visitors. Adult daily tickets will drop from 59 to 45 euros, student and pensioner tickets will be 40 euros, and children’s tickets will cost 20 euros. These discounts will be in effect throughout the April school holidays and during the Easter period.

The ski season will continue until April 12, giving winter sports lovers several more weeks to enjoy sunny days, high-quality snow, and the scenic surroundings of the Pirin Mountains.

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Tags: Bansko, ski, season, extension

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