Bansko Extends Ski Season with Spring Snow and Lower Lift Tickets

Bulgaria’s Vladi Zografski Makes History with First World Cup Podium
Bulgarian ski jumper Vladimir Zografski achieved a landmark moment in his career, securing his first-ever podium finish in a World Cup competition.
Bansko has announced an extension of its ski season, keeping the slopes open through Easter and the April holidays. The resort continues to offer excellent spring skiing conditions, with stable snow coverage that reaches up to 2 meters on the higher slopes of Todorka Peak.
All lifts are fully operational, and the ski runs are maintained daily, ensuring a high-quality experience for skiers and snowboarders of all levels, from beginners to advanced enthusiasts. The well-prepared slopes and less crowded conditions make this period particularly appealing for those seeking a spring skiing getaway.
Starting April 1, 2026, Bansko will introduce reduced lift ticket prices to attract more visitors. Adult daily tickets will drop from 59 to 45 euros, student and pensioner tickets will be 40 euros, and children’s tickets will cost 20 euros. These discounts will be in effect throughout the April school holidays and during the Easter period.
The ski season will continue until April 12, giving winter sports lovers several more weeks to enjoy sunny days, high-quality snow, and the scenic surroundings of the Pirin Mountains.
Bulgaria is facing a turbulent start to its tourist season as the industry grapples with a severe shortage of staff, raising concerns over service quality
Bulgaria’s tourism sector is expected to remain resilient despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism
The ongoing war in the Middle East is beginning to cast a shadow over Bulgaria’s tourism sector, with early signs already visible in reservations for the upcoming summer season.
Bulgaria’s tourism sector is facing a significant setback after the cancellation of trips by Israeli visitors due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East
The ongoing escalation in the Middle East has prompted a significant wave of cancellations among Israeli tourists planning to visit Bulgarian ski resorts, particularly in Bansko
The Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents “Future for Tourism” (OBT) has urged the authorities to ensure equal treatment of Bulgarian citizens awaiting evacuation from Dubai
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began