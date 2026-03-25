Bulgaria Protects Two 300-Year-Old Oaks, Expanding Nation’s Ancient Tree Registry

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Protects Two 300-Year-Old Oaks, Expanding Nation’s Ancient Tree Registry

Bulgaria has officially added two ancient trees, each roughly 300 years old, to its list of protected natural landmarks, the Ministry of Environment announced.

The first of these trees is a Hungarian oak (Quercus frainetto) situated in the Gyuneta area near the village of Kazak in Haskovo region. This tree boasts a trunk circumference of 4.8 metres and reaches a height of about 11 metres.

The second is a Turkey oak (Quercus cerris) located in the Kairaka area near the village of Gorski Izvor, also in Haskovo. It measures approximately 3.9 metres around the trunk and grows to around 15 metres tall.

With the protection of these two trees, Bulgaria’s biodiversity register now includes a total of 2,403 century-old trees, further preserving the country’s natural heritage.

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Tags: protected, Bulgaria, trees

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