Bulgaria Protects Two 300-Year-Old Oaks, Expanding Nation’s Ancient Tree Registry

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.
Bulgaria has officially added two ancient trees, each roughly 300 years old, to its list of protected natural landmarks, the Ministry of Environment announced.
The first of these trees is a Hungarian oak (Quercus frainetto) situated in the Gyuneta area near the village of Kazak in Haskovo region. This tree boasts a trunk circumference of 4.8 metres and reaches a height of about 11 metres.
The second is a Turkey oak (Quercus cerris) located in the Kairaka area near the village of Gorski Izvor, also in Haskovo. It measures approximately 3.9 metres around the trunk and grows to around 15 metres tall.
With the protection of these two trees, Bulgaria’s biodiversity register now includes a total of 2,403 century-old trees, further preserving the country’s natural heritage.
Atmospheric pressure across the country will remain close to the seasonal norm, but a gradual decline is expected, bringing it below the average for March.
Cloudy and unsettled weather will dominate Bulgaria on Tuesday, March 24, with rain expected across most of the country.
The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions
Astronomical spring officially begins today at 16:46 Bulgarian time, when the Sun reaches the vernal equinox in the constellation Pisce
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts colder and unstable weather across Bulgaria on the night of March 19 and through March 20, with rain and snow expected in many areas
Thursday, March 19, will bring mostly cloudy skies and strong winds across Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
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