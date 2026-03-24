Bulgarian Police Bust Major Counterfeit Operation: Over €1 Million in Fake Euros Seized

The Bulgarian authorities carried out a major operation against counterfeit currency, seizing more than one million euros in fake banknotes in Sofia and detaining four people, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev announced on social media. The arrests involved two Bulgarian and two Romanian citizens, who were apprehended during a transaction involving the counterfeit money.

Investigators from the Directorate of Counterfeiting discovered a large quantity of 100-euro banknotes during searches of two vehicles and personal inspections. The Directorate confirmed the total amount recovered was initially estimated at around 1 million euros, though subsequent updates raised the figure.

Further details shared by Kandev indicate that the investigation also extended to Pazardzhik, where authorities recovered an additional 200,000 euros in counterfeit banknotes along with one kilogram of cocaine. An Italian citizen was detained in connection with these findings, bringing the total number of people held in the operation to five. Among those arrested, the Romanian and Italian suspects reportedly had a history of regular travel to Bulgaria related to the production and distribution of fake 100-euro notes.

Officials stressed that extensive procedural and investigative measures are ongoing, including cooperation with authorities in Romania, as the case continues to develop. The investigation remains active, with authorities working under heightened urgency to dismantle the network responsible for the counterfeit operation.