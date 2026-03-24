Bulgarian Police Bust Major Counterfeit Operation: Over €1 Million in Fake Euros Seized

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.
The Bulgarian authorities carried out a major operation against counterfeit currency, seizing more than one million euros in fake banknotes in Sofia and detaining four people, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev announced on social media. The arrests involved two Bulgarian and two Romanian citizens, who were apprehended during a transaction involving the counterfeit money.
Investigators from the Directorate of Counterfeiting discovered a large quantity of 100-euro banknotes during searches of two vehicles and personal inspections. The Directorate confirmed the total amount recovered was initially estimated at around 1 million euros, though subsequent updates raised the figure.
Further details shared by Kandev indicate that the investigation also extended to Pazardzhik, where authorities recovered an additional 200,000 euros in counterfeit banknotes along with one kilogram of cocaine. An Italian citizen was detained in connection with these findings, bringing the total number of people held in the operation to five. Among those arrested, the Romanian and Italian suspects reportedly had a history of regular travel to Bulgaria related to the production and distribution of fake 100-euro notes.
Officials stressed that extensive procedural and investigative measures are ongoing, including cooperation with authorities in Romania, as the case continues to develop. The investigation remains active, with authorities working under heightened urgency to dismantle the network responsible for the counterfeit operation.
A donation box meant to help a sick child was stolen from the entrance of Stara Zagora Zoo, authorities confirmed after reviewing CCTV footage that led to the arrest of the suspect
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A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.
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A nationwide police operation targeting vote buying is ongoing, with active actions taking place in Stara Zagora. Since early morning, officers have been carrying out checks at multiple locations in the city, focusing on the Lozenets district
Evidence collected so far in the investigation into the deaths linked to the Petrohan case has not altered the initial conclusion that no outside individuals were present at the crime scenes, Sofia Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Nataliya Nikolova said on Wed
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