Bulgarian Authorities Publishes Guidelines for Fuel Price Compensation Program

The Social Assistance Agency has released details on applying for the compensation program designed to support individuals affected by rising fuel prices following the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

The program is triggered when the average retail price of A95H gasoline and/or diesel in Bulgaria reaches or exceeds 1.60 euros per liter for three consecutive days, according to data from the National Revenue Agency. Once this threshold is met, eligible recipients will receive a monthly payment of 20 euros. The scheme targets low-income individuals who own or co-own a vehicle, or are repaying a car under a leasing contract, with an estimated 1.38 million citizens expected to benefit. Payments will be made in the month following the activation of the program, coordinated with the regular schedule of social benefits disbursement.

Eligibility is based on average monthly gross income. Individuals whose 2025 income did not exceed 652.41 euros qualify, an amount equivalent to twice the previous year’s poverty line. For those whose 2025 income data is unavailable due to ongoing tax filings, 2024 income and poverty line figures will be used, setting the threshold at 537.88 euros.

Payments will be processed either via bank transfer or at designated post office branches, after confirmation from the National Revenue Agency that fuel prices have met the activation threshold.

Citizens who have already received benefits under the program in January and February 2026 will automatically continue to receive compensation without submitting a new application. Other applicants must submit a form, available in the Social Assistance section under Social Assistance on the agency’s website. Submissions can be made in person at a local Social Assistance Directorate, through a licensed postal operator, or electronically via the Ministry of Electronic Governance’s portal using a qualified electronic signature, or credentials from the National Social Insurance Institute or the National Revenue Agency.