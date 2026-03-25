Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Sets Up Special Unit to Counter Disinformation Ahead of Elections

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.
By directive of Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski on March 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a temporary coordination mechanism aimed at combating disinformation and hybrid threats, ensuring information resilience amid the anticipated rise in attempts to manipulate foreign policy narratives ahead of Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections on April 19. Ambassador-at-Large for Resilience Building Maria Spasova will lead the initiative, with oversight provided by Deputy Minister Velizar Shalamanov, the ministry’s press office confirmed.
The newly created structure is designed to deliver a coordinated, timely, and coherent institutional response to hybrid threats, foreign interference, and information manipulation (FIMI). Functioning as an interdepartmental working group, it will unify and synchronize efforts across the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ relevant divisions to strengthen overall information sustainability.
Key responsibilities of the group include centralized monitoring and analysis of disinformation and external influence attempts, producing risk assessments and analytical briefings for ministry leadership, particularly in connection with the organization of voting abroad and the management of sensitive foreign policy topics during the election campaign. The unit will also coordinate institutional communications, plan and implement targeted strategic messaging, and engage with international partners, including EU and NATO structures. Cooperation will extend to civil society organizations and academic institutions, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-layered approach to countering hybrid threats.
Caretaker Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the obstruction of navigation there “absolutely unacceptable” under international law. She emphasized that the ongoing war with Iran will largel
Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.
Bulgaria has received a key approval in its bid to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), after the relevant working group on combating bribery of foreign public officials endorsed the country’s progress.
The British Embassy in Sofia has announced the launch of its “Ambassador for a Day” initiative, which will take place under the patronage of Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova
Bulgaria has issued a strong condemnation of the ongoing Iranian attacks against neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East, describing them as unprovoked and indiscriminate
Ten Bulgarian diplomats stationed in Iran have been safely evacuated to Azerbaijan, crossing the border via the Astara state checkpoint
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began