Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Sets Up Special Unit to Counter Disinformation Ahead of Elections

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 10:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Sets Up Special Unit to Counter Disinformation Ahead of Elections

By directive of Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski on March 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a temporary coordination mechanism aimed at combating disinformation and hybrid threats, ensuring information resilience amid the anticipated rise in attempts to manipulate foreign policy narratives ahead of Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections on April 19. Ambassador-at-Large for Resilience Building Maria Spasova will lead the initiative, with oversight provided by Deputy Minister Velizar Shalamanov, the ministry’s press office confirmed.

The newly created structure is designed to deliver a coordinated, timely, and coherent institutional response to hybrid threats, foreign interference, and information manipulation (FIMI). Functioning as an interdepartmental working group, it will unify and synchronize efforts across the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ relevant divisions to strengthen overall information sustainability.

Key responsibilities of the group include centralized monitoring and analysis of disinformation and external influence attempts, producing risk assessments and analytical briefings for ministry leadership, particularly in connection with the organization of voting abroad and the management of sensitive foreign policy topics during the election campaign. The unit will also coordinate institutional communications, plan and implement targeted strategic messaging, and engage with international partners, including EU and NATO structures. Cooperation will extend to civil society organizations and academic institutions, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-layered approach to countering hybrid threats.

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Tags: Neynski, Bulgaria, Disinformation, foreign

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