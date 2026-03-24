Italians Reject Judicial Reform in Referendum Blow to Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conceded defeat after voters rejected her government’s judicial reform in a national referendum, but made clear she would remain in power. With nearly all votes counted from the two-day ballot, about 54 to 55 percent opposed the changes, while roughly 45 to 46 percent supported them. Turnout reached close to 59 percent, a relatively strong level for such a vote.

Meloni reiterated that the outcome would not alter her government’s course, stating that Italians had made their choice but that her administration would continue to govern with determination. During the campaign, she had argued the referendum, focused on restructuring the roles and oversight of judges and prosecutors, was not a judgment on her leadership, even though she and her coalition partners actively promoted the reform, while opposition forces mobilized against it.

The proposed overhaul aimed to split the judiciary into separate career tracks for judges and prosecutors, ending the current system where both belong to the same body, share entry requirements, and can switch roles. It also sought to divide the Superior Council of the Magistracy into two entities and establish a new 15-member disciplinary court. Members of this court would be selected by lot rather than elected, with some drawn from lists compiled by parliament. The measure had already passed parliament in October 2025 but required a public vote after failing to secure a two-thirds majority.

Critics argued the changes risked undermining judicial independence and increasing political influence over magistrates, while doing little to resolve longstanding structural problems such as lengthy trials, large case backlogs, and prison overcrowding. Supporters, including Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, maintained the reform would improve impartiality and correct systemic imbalances within the judiciary.

Political analysts described the result as a significant setback for Meloni. Daniele Albertazzi noted that the prime minister had lost public backing on a core element of her platform, while Lorenzo Castellani said the vote had weakened her standing and challenged her image of political strength ahead of elections due next year. The complexity of the reform and the tone of the campaign effectively turned the referendum into a broader verdict on her leadership.

Opposition figures interpreted the result as a call for change. Giuseppe Conte described it as a signal that the government had lost public confidence, while Nicola Fratoianni said the right had failed in its attempt to reshape the judicial system. Matteo Renzi urged the government to take note of the outcome, recalling his own resignation after losing a constitutional referendum in 2016.

The issue of judicial reform has long been central to Italy’s right, dating back to campaigns led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who accused the judiciary of political bias. Members of Meloni’s government have echoed similar criticisms. Meanwhile, Galeazzo Bignami acknowledged disappointment within the ruling coalition, which had backed the proposal collectively.

Separately, Cesare Parodi, head of the National Association of Magistrates, announced his resignation for personal reasons shortly after preliminary results emerged. Despite the referendum outcome, Meloni, who has led a relatively stable government since October 2022, remains in office with a mandate running until 2027.