Deadline Day: Bulgarians Abroad Must Apply Today to Vote in April 19 Elections

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.
Today marks the final deadline for Bulgarian citizens to submit applications to vote abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19. Requests can be filed either in writing using a standard form or electronically through the website of the Central Election Commission.
So far, around 44,000 Bulgarians living outside the country have applied to cast their ballots, which is approximately 10,000 more compared to the previous elections. Based on these submissions, the commission is expected to finalize by March 28 both the total number of polling stations abroad and their specific locations.
During a briefing held on Monday by the Coordination Council responsible for election preparations, it was indicated that about seven polling stations are likely to be set up in London.
Recent amendments to the Electoral Code introduce restrictions for countries outside the European Union, capping the number of polling stations at 20. In response, steps have been taken to expand voting capacity by opening additional sections within Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions, ensuring broader access despite the limitations.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Bulgarian Navy has neutralized a total of nine sea mines in the country’s Black Sea waters, highlighting the ongoing risks to maritime navigation
Bulgaria stands out as one of Iran's key trading partners within the European Union, particularly among its Eastern European members
By directive of Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski on March 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a temporary coordination mechanism aimed at combating disinformation and hybrid threats
Sociologist Dimitar Ganev has projected a higher voter turnout for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, estimating that around 3.1 million Bulgarians will cast their ballots, compared to roughly 2.6 million in 2024
The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Delyan Peevski, sharply criticized Bulgaria’s caretaker government, calling its actions “a shame for the country.”
Deputy Foreign Minister Marin Raykov has urged Bulgarian citizens in the Middle East to leave the region without delay, warning that the situation remains volatile and could worsen significantly
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began