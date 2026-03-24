Deadline Day: Bulgarians Abroad Must Apply Today to Vote in April 19 Elections

Politics | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:50
Bulgaria: Deadline Day: Bulgarians Abroad Must Apply Today to Vote in April 19 Elections

Today marks the final deadline for Bulgarian citizens to submit applications to vote abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19. Requests can be filed either in writing using a standard form or electronically through the website of the Central Election Commission.

So far, around 44,000 Bulgarians living outside the country have applied to cast their ballots, which is approximately 10,000 more compared to the previous elections. Based on these submissions, the commission is expected to finalize by March 28 both the total number of polling stations abroad and their specific locations.

During a briefing held on Monday by the Coordination Council responsible for election preparations, it was indicated that about seven polling stations are likely to be set up in London.

Recent amendments to the Electoral Code introduce restrictions for countries outside the European Union, capping the number of polling stations at 20. In response, steps have been taken to expand voting capacity by opening additional sections within Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions, ensuring broader access despite the limitations.

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Tags: elections, applications, vote, Bulgaria

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