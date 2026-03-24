Bulgaria Records 80,348 Crimes in 2025, Phone Frauds Surge Nearly 37%

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.
Bulgaria registered a total of 80,348 crimes in 2025, according to the annual report from the Interior Ministry published on Monday. Of these, 86.7% were crimes targeting individuals and their property, while 13.3% were economic offenses. Overall, the number of recorded crimes fell by 6.6% compared with 2024. The crime detection rate reached 47.9%, with 39,960 cases solved, marking a difference of 536 cases compared to figures cited by caretaker Interior Minister Emil Dechev in a written response to MP Ivaylo Shotev from PP-DB on March 16.
Phone frauds saw a significant rise, increasing by 36.9% from 282 incidents in 2024 to 386 in 2025. The Plovdiv region reported the highest number with 71 cases, followed by the Pleven region with 39. About 103 of these cases, or 26.7%, were resolved, and 107 perpetrators were identified.
Crimes committed by minors showed mixed trends. In 2025, children were responsible for 2,374 thefts, a decline of 7.9% from the previous year. Drug-related offenses among minors increased by 3.6%, while hooliganism rose by 18.4%. The number of crimes committed by minors that were solved fell by 5%, totaling 5,182 in 2025 compared with 5,453 in 2024.
The Interior Ministry conducted a total of 148,477 investigations in 2025, of which 137,389 were standard proceedings and 11,088 expedited. From these, 95,597 investigations were completed and submitted to the relevant prosecution offices. Among them, 30,982 included recommendations to file indictments, 35,811 recommended termination of proceedings, and 28,804 suggested suspensions. All pre-trial investigations were concluded within the legally required timeframes, ensuring compliance with statutory deadlines.
A donation box meant to help a sick child was stolen from the entrance of Stara Zagora Zoo, authorities confirmed after reviewing CCTV footage that led to the arrest of the suspect
The Bulgarian authorities carried out a major operation against counterfeit currency, seizing more than one million euros in fake banknotes in Sofia and detaining four people
A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.
Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin
A nationwide police operation targeting vote buying is ongoing, with active actions taking place in Stara Zagora. Since early morning, officers have been carrying out checks at multiple locations in the city, focusing on the Lozenets district
Evidence collected so far in the investigation into the deaths linked to the Petrohan case has not altered the initial conclusion that no outside individuals were present at the crime scenes, Sofia Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Nataliya Nikolova said on Wed
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began