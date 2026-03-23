Delyan Peevski Calls Bulgaria’s Caretaker Government a “Shame” over Trump's Board of Peace Dispute
The leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Delyan Peevski, sharply criticized Bulgaria’s caretaker government, calling its actions “a shame for the country.” In a press release, he accused the cabinet of being controlled by external interests, specifically naming George Soros and his local affiliates, and condemned the government’s decision to challenge the National Assembly’s ratification of Bulgaria’s membership in the Board of Peace of US President Donald Trump by appealing to the Constitutional Court.
Peevski argued that using the court to block strategic decisions critical for national security exposes the caretaker government’s entanglement with oligarchic influences and behind-the-scenes interests. He framed the cabinet’s approach as a clear signal of dependency, undermining its legitimacy in the eyes of the public.
Beyond this, Peevski criticized the government for neglecting its core responsibilities. He said the cabinet is failing to ensure fair elections and to address the urgent economic concerns facing Bulgarians, including soaring prices for fuel, electricity, food, and essential goods and services. He described the caretaker leadership as a “puppet” acting in a revanchist manner, trampling on law and order to secure a caretaker advantage for two political coalitions.
Concluding his statement, Peevski emphasized that despite these maneuvers, ultimate authority remains with the citizens. “No matter what they try, the only ones who wield real power are the people,” he said, highlighting that voters understand where their trust should lie.
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