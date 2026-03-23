Trump Warns US Will “Keep Bombing” Iran If Talks Fail, While Tehran Denies Negotiations

World | March 23, 2026, Monday // 16:15
Bulgaria: Trump Warns US Will “Keep Bombing” Iran If Talks Fail, While Tehran Denies Negotiations

Donald Trump said the United States would continue carrying out strikes on Iran if negotiations fail, warning that Washington is prepared to “just keep bombing.” He noted that indirect contacts between the US and Iran had already taken place through intermediaries before the US-Israel war against Iran began at the end of last month.

According to Trump, discussions have included possible scenarios for Iran’s future leadership, pointing to the prospect of a serious form of regime change. He referenced Venezuela as an example, suggesting that a new leader could emerge or even a form of joint leadership could be considered. At the same time, he repeated claims that Iran posed an imminent threat, while stating that there are around 15 points of agreement between the two sides, including Tehran’s willingness not to pursue nuclear weapons.

Addressing energy policy, Trump said he wants “as much oil in the system as possible,” commenting in the context of a recent US Treasury decision to ease restrictions on Iranian oil stranded at sea. He also said he had no clear information about the status of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, adding that he does not want him to be killed.

The US president stated that talks had been held with a “respected” Iranian figure and that senior figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been in contact with Iranian officials. Asked about the possibility of deploying US troops in Iran, he declined to discuss details, saying strategy is not publicly addressed. He added that if an agreement is reached, the issue of enriched uranium could be resolved easily, with the broader aim being no nuclear weapons and stability in the Middle East.

Trump insisted that there are “major points of agreement” and that both Washington and Tehran want to reach a deal. However, he acknowledged that no outcome can be guaranteed, even if a potential agreement could mark a positive step for Iran and the wider region. After speaking with Israeli leaders, he said Israel would be satisfied with what is being developed.

He also claimed that Iran initiated the contact for talks, not the United States. These statements have not been confirmed by Tehran. The semi-official Mehr News Agency denied that any negotiations are taking place between the two sides.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry, cited by the same outlet, said Trump’s remarks are aimed at lowering energy prices and buying time for military plans. It added that while regional countries are attempting to reduce tensions, responsibility for the conflict lies with Washington.

At the same time, commentary carried by Iranian sources suggests Tehran may still be open to an agreement under certain conditions, including security guarantees, no further aggression, and a credible path toward a lasting deal. Iranian officials maintain that they do not seek to prolong the war and describe it as imposed on them and the region.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency, citing an unnamed source, also rejected claims of any direct or indirect contact with Trump, asserting that the US president had stepped back after warnings that Iran could target energy infrastructure across the Gulf and in Israel. These claims remain unverified.

Separately, Iran’s embassy in Kabul said Trump refrained from striking Iranian energy facilities following what it described as a firm warning from Tehran. A similar narrative was echoed by Tasnim News Agency, which portrayed the situation as a retreat by the US president.

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Tags: Trump, Iran, US

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