Urgent Warning: Bulgaria Tells Citizens to Leave Middle East Before Situation Worsens!

Deputy Foreign Minister Marin Raykov has urged Bulgarian citizens in the Middle East to leave the region without delay, warning that the situation remains volatile and could worsen significantly. In an official statement from the Foreign Ministry, he stressed that the conflict is ongoing and that security conditions are approaching a critical point, with growing risks for Bulgarians living there.

The ministry specifically addressed both travelers and long-term residents, calling on those currently in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Iran to consider immediate departure. According to Raykov, the window for safe exit may narrow quickly, making early action essential.

He underlined that as long as airspace remains open and airports continue operating, Bulgarian citizens should take advantage of the opportunity to leave. Every available commercial flight is being treated as a crucial option that should not be overlooked under the current circumstances.

Raykov also pointed out that the risk level across the listed countries has reached the highest category, level five, signaling extreme danger. In this context, he advised against relying on connecting flights, implying that more direct travel options would be safer and more reliable given the uncertainty surrounding regional transport links.