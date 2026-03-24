Rainy Tuesday Ahead: Yellow Code Issued for Heavy Rain in Southern Bulgaria

Cloudy and unsettled weather will dominate Bulgaria on Tuesday, March 24, with rain expected across most of the country. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in the regions of Kardzhali and Haskovo, where precipitation totals are forecast to reach between 20 and 30 liters per square meter.

Rainfall will also extend into the mountainous areas, where conditions will remain overcast, and snow is expected at elevations above 1000 meters.

Daytime temperatures will remain relatively low, with maximum values ranging between 8°C and 16°C. Around 9°C is expected in Sofia, approximately 11°C in Plovdiv, and about 13°C in Varna.

Later in the day, a gradual improvement is expected, with cloud cover beginning to break and decrease first over northwestern parts of the country.