From Threats to Retreat: Trump Suspends Iran Strikes

World | March 23, 2026, Monday // 13:43
Bulgaria: From Threats to Retreat: Trump Suspends Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will pause all military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days, following what he described as “very good and productive conversations” with Iran aimed at achieving a full resolution to hostilities in the Middle East. Trump emphasized that the talks had been detailed, in-depth, and constructive, and that the pause would remain in place contingent on the ongoing discussions. “I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement comes at the conclusion of a 48-hour deadline Trump had previously set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Had Tehran failed to comply, the US had threatened strikes on Iranian power plants, a move that would have marked a major escalation in the conflict. Iran had responded by warning that any attack on its coasts or islands would trigger the deployment of mines across the Persian Gulf, threatening to block a vital route through which a fifth of the world’s oil flows.

The news of the strike postponement triggered an immediate reaction in global markets, with crude oil prices tumbling by roughly 10 percent following Trump’s statement, reflecting the market’s relief at a potential de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, tensions in the region had intensified. Iranian officials threatened attacks on energy and oil facilities across the Middle East and in Israel, while violence continued in multiple countries. Iranian state media reported airstrikes in Tehran, and Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh. Meanwhile, the death toll in Iran and Lebanon since the start of the war has risen into the thousands.

Trump’s message on Truth Social clarified that the temporary halt in strikes was based on the positive tone of the discussions and would continue as the meetings proceed throughout the week. Although the president had previously rejected a formal ceasefire, stating he was open to dialogue but not a ceasefire, the decision to postpone attacks represents a notable de-escalation following days of high tension between the US and Iran.

The five-day pause is intended to allow both sides to continue negotiations while avoiding immediate military escalation. The situation remains volatile, with regional threats and ongoing military operations across Iran, Israel, the Gulf states, and Lebanon continuing to pose serious risks to stability in the Middle East, even as oil markets temporarily stabilize.

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Tags: Trump, Iran, energy

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