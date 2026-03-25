Bulgaria Faces Surge in Labor Costs: Real Estate and Construction Hit Hardest in 2025

Bulgaria saw a sharp rise in labor costs at the close of 2025, with total employer expenses per hour worked increasing by 13.9% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute.

The rise was more pronounced in the services sector, which recorded a 14.8% increase, while industry grew at a slower pace of 11.8%. Among individual sectors, the largest jumps were reported in “Real estate operations” (+22.5%), “Construction” (+20.1%), and “Administrative and support activities” (+17.2%), highlighting particularly strong cost pressures for businesses connected to property and auxiliary services.

Compensation costs for employees rose 13.8% year-on-year, while other labor-related expenses, including social security contributions and additional payments, grew slightly faster at 14.3%. Sectoral differences remain striking, with “Real estate operations” again leading the growth at +23.5%, whereas the “Production and distribution of electricity, heat and gaseous fuels” sector saw a modest increase of just 3.6%.

These figures reflect a continuing acceleration in labor costs at the end of 2025, presenting challenges for employers while simultaneously signaling sustained pressure to raise employee incomes across the economy.