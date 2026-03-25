Bulgaria Faces Surge in Labor Costs: Real Estate and Construction Hit Hardest in 2025

Bulgaria Leads the Pack: New Vehicle Registrations Jump Despite EU-Wide Slump
New car sales in the European Union showed a modest recovery in February, rising by 1.4% to a total of 865,437 units compared with the same month last year.
Bulgaria saw a sharp rise in labor costs at the close of 2025, with total employer expenses per hour worked increasing by 13.9% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute.
The rise was more pronounced in the services sector, which recorded a 14.8% increase, while industry grew at a slower pace of 11.8%. Among individual sectors, the largest jumps were reported in “Real estate operations” (+22.5%), “Construction” (+20.1%), and “Administrative and support activities” (+17.2%), highlighting particularly strong cost pressures for businesses connected to property and auxiliary services.
Compensation costs for employees rose 13.8% year-on-year, while other labor-related expenses, including social security contributions and additional payments, grew slightly faster at 14.3%. Sectoral differences remain striking, with “Real estate operations” again leading the growth at +23.5%, whereas the “Production and distribution of electricity, heat and gaseous fuels” sector saw a modest increase of just 3.6%.
These figures reflect a continuing acceleration in labor costs at the end of 2025, presenting challenges for employers while simultaneously signaling sustained pressure to raise employee incomes across the economy.
Each December, several factories across the Midlands manage their busiest weeks with clipboards in hand.
Germany’s online gambling market has become one of the most closely observed case studies in digital regulation.
The digital age has fundamentally reshaped nearly every industry, and the gambling sector is certainly no exception.
Over 2,000 jobs in Bulgaria’s coal sector have been lost amid the ongoing shift toward a low-carbon economy, CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov reported at a labor market forum focused on the energy transition
Yettel is the first local telecom to introduce a fully online purchase of a prepaid eSIM for mobile internet in Bulgaria
Bulgaria recorded a decline in exports to European Union countries in 2025, while imports from the bloc continued to rise, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
Aniventure Comic Con Returns to Bulgaria with Star Guest Christopher Judge!
Global Fuel Shock: Oil Jumps Over 40% Since Iran War Began