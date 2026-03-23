Over 44,000 Bulgarians Abroad Apply to Vote as Election Preparations Intensify

As Bulgaria prepares for the early parliamentary elections on April 19, more than 44,000 citizens living abroad have already submitted applications to vote. This figure was shared during the first briefing of the Coordination Council for Election Preparations at the Council of Ministers, which brings together representatives from the Ministry of Electronic Governance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Regional Development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to maintain effective contact with Bulgarian communities abroad and to ensure polling stations are set up in locations with compact groups of citizens. Following recent changes to the Electoral Code, non-EU countries are limited to 20 polling stations, but additional facilities within diplomatic missions are being considered. In London, for instance, seven polling stations are expected to be opened to expand voter access.

Election security is being intensified as authorities report a sharp increase in violations compared to previous elections. Acting Interior Ministry Secretary General Georgi Kandev noted that 57 investigations into electoral offenses have been launched 27 days before the vote, compared with just four in the same period before the October 2024 elections. Additionally, 272 warning notices have been issued, up from 28 in 2024, and authorities have received 152 reports from citizens, compared to 13 previously. According to Kandev, investigations have risen by 1,325%, warning notices by 871%, and citizen reports by 1,069% compared with 2024.

Vanya Nusheva, election expert and advisor to the Prime Minister, emphasized the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to protecting the political rights of Bulgarian citizens. An operational headquarters has been established, coordinating efforts among all directorates, and a hotline has been set up to receive reports of violations. These measures aim to ensure transparency, prevent electoral fraud, and facilitate participation both domestically and abroad.