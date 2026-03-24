Bulgaria Joins Call to Safeguard Energy Routes in Strait of Hormuz

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 23, 2026, Monday // 14:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Joins Call to Safeguard Energy Routes in Strait of Hormuz Caretaker Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky

Caretaker Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the obstruction of navigation there “absolutely unacceptable” under international law. She emphasized that the ongoing war with Iran will largely be decided around control of the strait.

Neynsky noted that Bulgaria is in the process of joining a political declaration expressing readiness to contribute to efforts that guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize energy markets. She clarified, however, that this does not mean Bulgaria would directly participate in demining operations. The country supports measures aimed at preventing the disruption of commercial shipping.

On the energy front, Neynsky reassured that Bulgaria’s oil and gas supplies are secure. The nation does not rely on shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, instead receiving energy via the Black Sea under long-term contracts with Azerbaijan, which are currently at prices well below market rates.

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Tags: Bulgaria, Hormuz, Neynsky

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