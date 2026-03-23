Military Patrols Deployed in Brussels and Antwerp to Protect Jewish Sites

World » EU | March 23, 2026, Monday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Military Patrols Deployed in Brussels and Antwerp to Protect Jewish Sites

Belgium has announced the deployment of military forces in Brussels and Antwerp starting today, with plans to extend the measures to Liege. Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed that up to 200 soldiers will patrol for a period of three months, focusing primarily on protecting sites frequented by the Jewish community. From July, the number of troops on patrol will be reduced to around 90. This decision comes amid rising anti-Semitic incidents in Europe, linked to the ongoing war in Iran, and follows a recent attempted attack on a synagogue in Liege that caused only minor damage.

The deployment stems from an agreement reached last Wednesday by three majority parties to enhance security, particularly in train stations and other high-traffic areas. The military will conduct mixed patrols alongside police units in priority zones, reinforcing security measures in the Brussels-Capital Region. Interior Minister Bernard Quintin highlighted that this support will also help curb organized crime and drug trafficking, in addition to safeguarding the Jewish community.

These military patrols echo measures taken following the 2016 attacks in Brussels, whose tenth anniversary was recently marked. Soldiers will be stationed at metro stations, schools, and other public areas to strengthen general security. Minister Quintin emphasized that, given the heightened security threats arising from events in the Middle East, the state must deploy all available resources to maintain safety.

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Tags: Belgium, security, military

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