Diesel Soars 25% in Bulgaria as Iran War Sends Fuel Prices Skyrocketing

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have continued their upward trajectory, with diesel seeing the sharpest increase over the past month, according to data from the Fuelo platform cited by BTA. The popular A95 gasoline has risen by 0.07 euros per liter over the last week, marking a 5.11 percent increase. Its price climbed from 1.37 euros per liter on March 16 to 1.43 euros between March 20 and 22, reaching 1.44 euros per liter as of today. Over the course of the month, the price has grown by 0.20 euros, or 16.13 percent.

Premium A98 gasoline has also seen gains, increasing by 0.06 euros per liter over the week, a rise of 3.80 percent, from 1.58 euros on March 16 to 1.64 euros currently. Monthly growth stands at 0.17 euros per liter, equivalent to 11.56 percent. Diesel has experienced the most substantial increase, climbing by 0.09 euros per liter or 6 percent over the last week, from 1.50 euros on March 16 to 1.59 euros today. Compared to a month ago, diesel prices are up 0.33 euros per liter, representing a 25.20 percent jump.

Other fuels have also risen, though less dramatically. Propane-butane rose by 0.01 euros per liter over the past week, or 1.56 percent, from 0.64 to 0.65 euros per liter, totaling a 12.7 percent monthly increase. Methane has remained steady over the week at 1.14 euros per kilogram, with only a marginal monthly rise of 0.01 euros, or 0.88 percent.

The recent surge in fuel prices is closely linked to the ongoing war in Iran, initiated by the United States and Israel at the end of February, which has sharply increased global oil prices. Economists warn that prolonged conflict could push prices even higher, potentially exceeding levels seen during the crisis in Ukraine. Georgi Angelov, a senior economist at Open Society, told NOVA NEWS that even if hostilities end soon, fuel prices are unlikely to return to previous levels immediately.

Angelov emphasized that the Middle East conflict impacts both oil and natural gas markets, amplifying the crisis’s effect and contributing to rising inflation. He further noted that Bulgaria’s extended budget may require adjustments depending on how the situation unfolds. If the crisis eases, some budgetary measures could be implemented; if it continues, alternative approaches will be necessary to address the economic strain caused by higher energy costs.