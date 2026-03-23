Day 24 of the Iran War: Strait of Hormuz Countdown Sends Shockwaves Worldwide

The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran entered its 24th day on Monday, as tensions escalated across the Middle East and ripple effects shook global markets. Iran warned that it would target the energy and water infrastructure of its Gulf neighbors if US President Donald Trump carried out his threat to strike Iranian power plants. Trump’s 48-hour deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz expires late Monday night GMT.

Financial markets reacted sharply to the conflict. Stocks in China and Hong Kong were on track for their worst day in nearly a year, as fears of stagflation spread amid the Middle East hostilities. In response to the economic fallout, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer scheduled an emergency meeting to assess the situation and coordinate a response.

In Iran, the Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed retaliation if power plants were attacked, signaling possible strikes against Israeli facilities and US bases in the region. The Israeli military reported a major wave of airstrikes on Tehran, producing powerful explosions across central, southern, and eastern districts. Verified footage showed plumes of fire and smoke over Karaj, west of the capital. In Bandar Abbas, one person died during a US-Israeli strike on a 100-kilowatt transmitter belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. In Urmia city, northwest Iran, an air attack flattened residential buildings, and rescuers are still searching for survivors. CENTCOM stated it targeted a turbine engine production site in Qom province used for drone and aircraft components connected to the IRGC.

Across the Gulf, missile and drone activity intensified. In Saudi Arabia, two ballistic missiles were launched toward Riyadh; one was intercepted, while the other landed in an uninhabited area. Iranian forces claimed an attack on Prince Sultan airbase. In the UAE, a missile targeting Abu Dhabi was intercepted, injuring one Indian national with falling debris. The UAE confirmed it was responding to Iranian missile threats. Qatar reported a helicopter crash in its territorial waters on March 22, killing seven personnel, including four Qataris and three from Turkiye. Bahrain’s IRGC spokesperson claimed attacks on the US Fifth Fleet using drones and missiles. Kuwait formally protested to the International Civil Aviation Organization over Iranian airspace violations, citing threats to passengers and airport staff.

In the United States, Democratic senators expressed concern over continued military operations. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for an end to the offensive, while Senator Tim Kaine criticized Trump for putting US forces at risk, linking it to his refusal to accept the 2020 election results.

In Israel, alerts were triggered across Jerusalem and central areas, with ongoing explosions reported. Casualties from Iran’s Saturday attack on Dimona, home to Israel’s primary nuclear facility, and Arad have risen to at least 180.

In Lebanon, at least 1,029 people have died in Israeli strikes since March 2, including over 100 children, according to the WHO and local authorities. In Iraq, around 60 people, mostly members of the pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Forces, have been killed, with one foreign crew member dying in an attack on tankers near an Iraqi port.

Diplomatically, Trump and Starmer emphasized the urgent need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to resume global shipping. Downing Street described their 20-minute call as “constructive,” amid the economic concerns spurred by the conflict. Trump’s threat to Iran—to destroy power plants if the strait was not reopened—has added urgency to these discussions. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces warned that the campaign against Iran and Hezbollah could continue for several weeks and approved plans to expand attacks against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, raising fears of a large-scale ground operation.