Poland Accuses Hungary of Feeding Russia Inside EU Secrets Ahead of Elections

World » EU | March 23, 2026, Monday // 13:12
Bulgaria: Poland Accuses Hungary of Feeding Russia Inside EU Secrets Ahead of Elections Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Poland has long harbored suspicions that Hungary has been relaying sensitive details from European Union Council meetings to Russia, a concern recently highlighted by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in response to a Washington Post report. According to the article, which cites current and former European security officials, the Hungarian government under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly provided Moscow with insights into EU discussions on critical issues.

Further reading: Hungary Cut Out of EU Inner Circle as Russia Leak Claims Explode

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is said to have used breaks during EU Council sessions to brief his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the discussions and to explore potential solutions, according to the Washington Post. Tusk remarked on social media that these revelations should come as no surprise and explained that long-standing suspicions of Hungarian leaks are why he limits his statements in such meetings to essential remarks only.

Szijjártó dismissed Tusk’s accusations as “fake news,” claiming they were part of a campaign to support Hungary’s opposition Tisza party and install a pro-military government. Tisza currently leads in the polls, with parliamentary elections scheduled for three weeks from now.

Tensions between Warsaw and Budapest have been further fueled by Hungary’s refusal to approve European aid to Ukraine and its ongoing close ties with Russia, underscoring the growing rift within the EU over security and foreign policy alignments.

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Tags: EU, Russia, Poland, Hungary

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