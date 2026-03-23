Latest Survey: “Progressive Bulgaria” Surges Ahead in April Elections Projection, GERB Trails Far Behind

According to the latest Trend survey, “Progressive Bulgaria” is leading the polls ahead of the early parliamentary elections on April 19, with support from 31.1% of respondents who said they plan to vote. GERB follows in second place, polling at 19.7%, while "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) occupies third place with 11.8% backing.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is close behind with 10.5%, and Revival rounds out the top five with 7.9% support. The Bulgarian Socialist Party-United Left (BSP-UL) hovers at the threshold of parliamentary representation, reaching 4% among likely voters. Other smaller formations include MECH at 3.2%, Nikolay Popov’s “Syanie” at 2.9%, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) at 2.6%, APS at 1.7%, and Greatness at 1.5%. The survey excluded the 1.7% of respondents who indicated they would not vote for any party.

Overall, the survey indicates that 59% of adult Bulgarians living in the country intend to participate in the elections, translating to an estimated turnout of roughly 3.1 million voters. The Trend poll was commissioned by “24 Chasa” and conducted between March 13 and 19, 2026, using face-to-face interviews with 1,001 respondents aged 18 and older, employing a semi-standardized approach with tablets for data collection.

This snapshot highlights the continued dominance of “Progressive Bulgaria” while revealing a fragmented opposition landscape, with several parties hovering around or below the parliamentary threshold. The results provide a clear view of the political balance and voter sentiment heading into April’s elections.

Past surveys:

Myara - New Survey Puts “Progressive Bulgaria” First, Six Parties Clear Threshold

Sova Harris Agency - Bulgaria’s Elections Poised for High Turnout: Six Parties Likely to Enter Parliament, Survey Shows

Gallup International Balkan - New Survey in Bulgaria: Radev’s Formation Tops Vote with 29.8%, No Party Near Majority

Alpha Research - Bulgaria: Five Parties Poised for Parliament as Radev’s Project Surges, Survey Shows

Center for Analysis and Marketing - Five Parties Projected to Enter Bulgaria’s Next Parliament, Radev’s Formation Leads - CAM Survey

Trend - Bulgaria: Radev’s Formation Leads with 32.7%, Five Parties Certain to Enter Parliament, According to a Survey

Myara - Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Leads with 33%, but Falls Short of Solo Rule, According to a Survey

Market Links - Former President Leads Early-Election Race in Bulgaria as the Liberals Trail in Third Place, Survey Shows