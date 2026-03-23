Bozhidar Saraboyukov Ends 16-Year Wait for Bulgaria with World Championships Bronze

Sports | March 23, 2026, Monday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Bozhidar Saraboyukov Ends 16-Year Wait for Bulgaria with World Championships Bronze

Bozhidar Saraboyukov secured Bulgaria’s first medal at the World Athletics Championships in 16 years, claiming bronze in the long jump with a mark of 8.31 meters. The country had last celebrated at the world stage in 2010, when Vanya Stambolova took silver in the 400 meters in Doha.

Under the guidance of coach Dimitar Karamfilov, Saraboyukov opened the competition with a strong 8.22-meter jump. His second attempt proved to be the peak of his performance, reaching 8.31 meters and briefly placing him at the top of the leaderboard. Subsequent jumps of 8.30 meters and 8.14 meters were solid but fell short of the mark he had set, and two fouls in his final attempts ultimately left him in third place.

The gold medal went to Portugal’s Gerson Balde, who delivered a winning jump of 8.46 meters on his final attempt, the best indoor result worldwide this season. Italian contender Mattia Furlani claimed silver with 8.39 meters, also achieved on his fifth jump.

Reflecting on his performance, Saraboyukov expressed a mixture of pride and determination. “I’m glad there is a bit of disappointment, because if I had taken gold right now, I could have relaxed. This will keep me ambitious,” he said. He added that the World Championships demand not only preparation but also mental strength, luck, and opportunity, noting that despite the fifth-attempt foul, he felt well-prepared for the competition.

This bronze medal marks a major milestone for Saraboyukov and positions him as one of Bulgaria’s most promising talents in athletics, breaking a 16-year medal drought at the world stage.

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Tags: Saraboyukov, Bulgaria, athletics, medal

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