Paris Stays Red as France’s Left Holds Ground While Far Right Scores Symbolic Wins

France’s municipal elections delivered a mixed verdict for the country’s political landscape on Sunday, offering an early view of the balance ahead of the 2027 presidential race. In the capital, Socialist Emmanuel Grégoire secured victory over conservative Rachida Dati, ensuring Paris remains under left-wing control after outgoing Mayor Anne Hidalgo opted not to run for another term. Grégoire, a 48-year-old former deputy of Hidalgo, received roughly 51 percent of the vote, defeating both Dati and hard-left rival Sophia Chikirou. His win marks the continuation of 25 years of left-led governance in the city and provides a symbolic mandate for a progressive vision of Paris, emphasizing green initiatives, public housing, and urban renewal.

Outside Paris, the left also held ground in several major cities. Socialist incumbent Benoît Payan retained his position in Marseille, while Green Mayor Grégory Doucet was re-elected in Lyon after a challenging race complicated by a last-minute alliance with the far-left France Unbowed. Overall, the Socialists performed strongly in regional cities, signaling a resurgence of traditional left-wing influence.

For the far right, the picture was more uneven. National Rally (RN) leader Jordan Bardella celebrated the party’s local gains, retaining control of Perpignan and winning smaller municipalities. The most notable symbolic victory came in Nice, where Éric Ciotti, a former mainstream right politician now allied with RN, secured the mayoralty, giving far-right forces control over France’s fifth-largest city. However, the RN fell short in other key targets such as Marseille, Toulon, and Nîmes, highlighting limits to its urban appeal.

Mainstream right and centrist forces saw mixed outcomes. Former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe won re-election in Le Havre, bolstering his position as a potential 2027 contender. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance celebrated a symbolic win in Bordeaux, where Renaissance candidate Thomas Cazenave defeated outgoing Green Mayor Pierre Hurmic. At the same time, Macron’s former Prime Minister François Bayrou lost in Pau, demonstrating vulnerabilities within the broader presidential camp. Turnout across mainland France reached 48.1 percent by 5 p.m., higher than in the Covid-disrupted 2020 election but still below pre-pandemic levels.

The election underscored both continuity and change. In Paris, Grégoire presented himself as an heir to Hidalgo’s legacy while promising a leadership style “closely connected to the people.” He emphasized the city as a “heart of resistance” against the right and far right, while also highlighting his own personal story of surviving sexual abuse to show commitment to children’s safety. Grégoire signaled continuity in urban environmental policies, expanded cycling infrastructure, and public housing improvements, but also pledged to address public dissatisfaction with roadwork, municipal debt, and recent scandals in schools.

The municipal results illustrate the broader contours of France’s political landscape: a left that can still secure key urban centers, a far right with growing but geographically uneven influence, a resilient mainstream right, and a centrist alliance with mixed local fortunes. While the outcome offers no clear prediction for the 2027 presidential race, it highlights ongoing fragmentation and the challenges parties face in forming stable coalitions amid a competitive and polarized environment.