Bulgaria: Mother and Infant Survive Ambulance-Bus Collision, Driver Dies at Scene

Society » INCIDENTS | March 23, 2026, Monday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Mother and Infant Survive Ambulance-Bus Collision, Driver Dies at Scene

The condition of the two-month-old baby, its mother and the midwife who were inside the ambulance involved in a serious crash near the village of Momin Sbor, close to Veliko Tarnovo, remains stable, although all are still in shock. The driver of the emergency vehicle died at the scene following a head-on collision with a bus.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, when two ambulances from the Emergency Medical Care Center were traveling from Pavlikeni to Veliko Tarnovo. One of the vehicles was transporting the infant and its mother from the pediatric ward in Pavlikeni to the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, while the second ambulance was carrying a woman in labor.

According to Dr. Veselka Stoyanova, director of the emergency center in Veliko Tarnovo, both teams departed around 8:30 p.m. and were heading toward the regional hospital when the crash happened at the junction for Momin Sbor. The collision involved the ambulance carrying the baby and a bus, resulting in the immediate death of the driver.

The injured passengers from the ambulance, including the mother, the infant and the medical staff, were taken to hospital for treatment. Doctors report that their physical condition is stable, but they remain deeply shaken by the incident.

The second emergency team, which was transporting the pregnant woman, stopped at the scene and assisted those involved in the crash. At the time of the accident, the ambulance transporting the baby was operating with emergency lights, as is standard procedure during patient transport.

Emergency services have once again called on drivers to be vigilant and yield to ambulances on the road, emphasizing that every second can be critical when lives are at stake. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the exact circumstances leading to the collision are still being examined.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ambulance, Bulgaria, mother, baby

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Authorities Publishes Guidelines for Fuel Price Compensation Program

The Social Assistance Agency has released details on applying for the compensation program designed to support individuals affected by rising fuel prices following the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

Society | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 11:21

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Sets Up Special Unit to Counter Disinformation Ahead of Elections

By directive of Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski on March 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a temporary coordination mechanism aimed at combating disinformation and hybrid threats

Politics » Diplomacy | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 10:40

Bulgaria Faces Surge in Labor Costs: Real Estate and Construction Hit Hardest in 2025

Bulgaria saw a sharp rise in labor costs at the close of 2025, with total employer expenses per hour worked increasing by 13.9% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Insti

Business » Industry | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 10:00

Deadline Day: Bulgarians Abroad Must Apply Today to Vote in April 19 Elections

Today marks the final deadline for Bulgarian citizens to submit applications to vote abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19

Politics | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:50

Bulgaria Records 80,348 Crimes in 2025, Phone Frauds Surge Nearly 37%

Bulgaria registered a total of 80,348 crimes in 2025, according to the annual report from the Interior Ministry published on Monday.

Crime | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:11

Sociologist: Higher Voter Turnout Expected as Radev’s "Progressive Bulgaria" Attracts Most Non-Voters

Sociologist Dimitar Ganev has projected a higher voter turnout for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, estimating that around 3.1 million Bulgarians will cast their ballots, compared to roughly 2.6 million in 2024

Politics | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Woman and Man Found Dead on Pomorie and Varna Shores

In the early morning of Wednesday, a disturbing scene was observed by locals, as two bodies were discovered near the beaches of Pomorie and Varna.

Society » Incidents | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 14:09

Bulgaria: Dead Newborn Found at Sliven Landfill, Investigation Underway

A tragic discovery was made in Sliven, where a local resident of the "Nadezhda" neighborhood found the body of a newborn placed inside a box at the city’s landfill. The man immediately reported the case to authorities, and police confirmed they are invest

Society » Incidents | March 12, 2026, Thursday // 14:13

Bulgaria: Mystery Drone Forces Brief Closure of Airspace above Sofia Airport

Airspace above Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport was temporarily shut down on Saturday after security systems detected a drone in the vicinity of the capital’s main aviation hub

Society » Incidents | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 19:04

Bulgaria Launches Evacuation Flights to Rescue Citizens from the Middle East

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens stranded in the Middle East amid the escalation between Iran, the United States and Israel is set to begin on March 4, according to official information

Society » Incidents | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:16

Bulgaria: Young Man Dies After Consuming Toxic “Drugged Tea” in Burgas

A 26-year-old man from the Pobeda district in Burgas died early this morning after consuming the synthetic substance known as "drugged tea."

Society » Incidents | March 2, 2026, Monday // 13:01

Around 1,000 Bulgarian Tourists Stranded in the Persian Gulf After Israel-US Strikes on Iran

Roughly 1,000 Bulgarian tourists are currently unable to leave the Persian Gulf region after a wave of flight cancellations by Wizz Air and Flydubai

Society » Incidents | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 19:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria