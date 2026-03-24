Bulgaria: Mother and Infant Survive Ambulance-Bus Collision, Driver Dies at Scene

The condition of the two-month-old baby, its mother and the midwife who were inside the ambulance involved in a serious crash near the village of Momin Sbor, close to Veliko Tarnovo, remains stable, although all are still in shock. The driver of the emergency vehicle died at the scene following a head-on collision with a bus.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, when two ambulances from the Emergency Medical Care Center were traveling from Pavlikeni to Veliko Tarnovo. One of the vehicles was transporting the infant and its mother from the pediatric ward in Pavlikeni to the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, while the second ambulance was carrying a woman in labor.

According to Dr. Veselka Stoyanova, director of the emergency center in Veliko Tarnovo, both teams departed around 8:30 p.m. and were heading toward the regional hospital when the crash happened at the junction for Momin Sbor. The collision involved the ambulance carrying the baby and a bus, resulting in the immediate death of the driver.

The injured passengers from the ambulance, including the mother, the infant and the medical staff, were taken to hospital for treatment. Doctors report that their physical condition is stable, but they remain deeply shaken by the incident.

The second emergency team, which was transporting the pregnant woman, stopped at the scene and assisted those involved in the crash. At the time of the accident, the ambulance transporting the baby was operating with emergency lights, as is standard procedure during patient transport.

Emergency services have once again called on drivers to be vigilant and yield to ambulances on the road, emphasizing that every second can be critical when lives are at stake. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the exact circumstances leading to the collision are still being examined.