Liberals Claim Narrow Victory in Slovenia as Coalition Talks Begin

Slovenia’s incumbent prime minister, Robert Golob, declared victory after a closely contested parliamentary election, with preliminary results showing his liberal formation narrowly ahead of the conservative bloc led by Janez Janša.

Golob, who entered politics as an outsider and took office in 2022, leads a centre-left coalition in the EU member state of roughly two million people. The vote unfolded amid heightened tensions and a tight race, further complicated by allegations of foreign interference linked to secretly recorded videos suggesting corruption within his administration. Authorities are examining whether the Israeli firm Black Cube played a role in their production and dissemination.

With nearly all ballots counted, Golob’s party secured 28.62% of the vote, slightly ahead of Janša’s conservatives at 27.95%. This translates into 29 seats versus 28 in Slovenia’s 90-seat parliament, leaving the overall balance of power finely poised and dependent on coalition negotiations. Addressing supporters, Golob framed the outcome as a victory for democratic values, pledging to work toward a stronger future while insisting that Slovenia’s sovereignty would not be influenced by external actors. He also signaled readiness to open talks with all political forces.

Janša, a three-time prime minister and political veteran aligned with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, characterized the election as a referendum on corruption, referencing the controversy surrounding the leaked recordings. While he called for a full count of all votes, he also indicated reluctance to lead what he described as a weak governing coalition.

The broader parliamentary picture remains fragmented, with several smaller parties entering the legislature, including an anti-establishment group and a conservative formation founded by a former ally of Janša. Analysts expect this dispersion to complicate efforts to form a stable government.

During his tenure, Golob oversaw reforms including the legalization of same-sex marriage and positioned Slovenia among a limited number of EU countries that have labeled Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. In contrast, Janša’s campaign emphasized traditional values, prioritizing national identity and pledging to restrict state funding to organizations he views as politically aligned NGOs. His previous administration faced sustained protests and criticism from Brussels over rule-of-law issues.

The election campaign was overshadowed by the emergence of covertly recorded videos allegedly showing intermediaries discussing ways to influence government decision-making processes. A civil society organization, alongside investigative journalists and researchers, linked the material to Black Cube and suggested connections to Janša’s political camp. Although Janša acknowledged contact with a representative of the firm, he rejected any involvement in the recordings.

Public opinion appeared divided at polling stations in the capital Ljubljana. Some voters expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises and called for political change, while others voiced satisfaction with the current direction and dismissed the scandal as distasteful. Golob has since called on the European Union to examine the interference claims, as Slovenian authorities continue their investigation into the origins and intent behind the recordings.