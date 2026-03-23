Hungary Cut Out of EU Inner Circle as Russia Leak Claims Explode

World » EU | March 23, 2026, Monday // 08:57
Bulgaria: Hungary Cut Out of EU Inner Circle as Russia Leak Claims Explode

Concerns among European officials over potential information leaks to Russia have prompted the EU to quietly scale back the sharing of sensitive material with Hungary, while key discussions are increasingly being held in smaller, informal formats, POLITICO reports. According to multiple diplomats and officials, this approach reflects longstanding suspicions about the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, although no formal action is expected for now due to fears of influencing Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections on April 12.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk openly voiced these concerns, stating that reports of Hungarian officials relaying details from EU Council meetings to Moscow were unsurprising and aligned with suspicions held for years. He indicated that this lack of trust has influenced his own conduct in meetings, limiting his interventions to only what is strictly necessary. These remarks followed a report claiming that Hungary maintained close ties with Russia throughout the war in Ukraine, including allegations that Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó used breaks during EU meetings to communicate updates to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Diplomatic sources say such concerns have contributed to the growing use of alternative discussion formats among like-minded countries, including smaller alliances and regional groupings such as the Weimar Triangle, Nordic-Baltic formats and other coalitions. These settings allow leaders to exchange views more freely without the risk of sensitive information being exposed. Similar precautions were reportedly taken in the past, including ahead of the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, when Hungary was excluded from certain informal exchanges.

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed that warnings about possible information leaks from the Hungarian side had circulated as early as 2024, prompting some officials to limit what they shared in meetings attended by Hungarian representatives. There were even discussions within the Bucharest Nine group about potentially excluding Hungary over disagreements related to support for Ukraine.

Budapest has firmly rejected the allegations. Hungary’s Europe Minister János Bóka dismissed them as politically motivated “fake news” aimed at undermining the ruling Fidesz party ahead of the election. Szijjártó also denied the claims, describing them as unfounded conspiracy theories.

Despite the denials, some diplomats suggest that further safeguards may be introduced, including stricter classification of EU documents to discourage leaks and enable automatic investigations if breaches occur. While such measures are not seen as a complete solution, they could act as a deterrent.

Officials say the situation has eroded trust within the bloc, but any stronger response is likely to depend on the outcome of Hungary’s election. There is also caution that any move against Orban could be used by him during the campaign. At the same time, critics warn that close ties between Budapest and Moscow continue to raise serious questions about European unity, particularly as Hungary has repeatedly blocked key decisions, including a €90 billion financial package for Ukraine.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, EU, Russia

Related Articles:

Secret EU Files at Risk: Is Germany’s Far-Right Party Feeding Russia?

Access by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to sensitive EU documents has sparked concern among diplomats and lawmakers about the potential exposure of confidential deliberations to Moscow

World » EU | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 12:00

EU and Australia Reach Historic Trade Deal to Boost Growth and Strengthen Ties

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have finalized a long-negotiated free trade agreement, marking a major step in strengthening economic ties amid growing global instability.

World » EU | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

Poland Accuses Hungary of Feeding Russia Inside EU Secrets Ahead of Elections

Poland has long harbored suspicions that Hungary has been relaying sensitive details from European Union Council meetings to Russia, a concern recently highlighted by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in response to a Washington Post report

World » EU | March 23, 2026, Monday // 13:12

EU Unity Fractures: Hungary Veto Leaves Ukraine’s Finances in Limbo

Hungary has maintained its opposition to a major EU financial package for Ukraine, leaving Kyiv facing a potential funding shortfall within months if no alternative solution is secured

World » Ukraine | March 20, 2026, Friday // 09:17

Europe Hit Hard: Gas Prices Soar 35% After Middle East Strikes

European natural gas prices surged sharply, climbing as much as 35% following attacks on key energy facilities in the Middle East. The escalation included a strike by Iran on Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas plant, the largest of its kind globally

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 14:05

Bulgaria at Full Speed in Europe: PM Outlines Priorities at European Council

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stressed that Bulgaria must maintain “full speed in Europe,” a stance that has guided his government since taking office.

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 11:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Italians Reject Judicial Reform in Referendum Blow to Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conceded defeat after voters rejected her government’s judicial reform in a national referendum, but made clear she would remain in power.

World » EU | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:07

EU and Australia Reach Historic Trade Deal to Boost Growth and Strengthen Ties

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have finalized a long-negotiated free trade agreement, marking a major step in strengthening economic ties amid growing global instability.

World » EU | March 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

Poland Accuses Hungary of Feeding Russia Inside EU Secrets Ahead of Elections

Poland has long harbored suspicions that Hungary has been relaying sensitive details from European Union Council meetings to Russia, a concern recently highlighted by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in response to a Washington Post report

World » EU | March 23, 2026, Monday // 13:12

Military Patrols Deployed in Brussels and Antwerp to Protect Jewish Sites

Belgium has announced the deployment of military forces in Brussels and Antwerp starting today, with plans to extend the measures to Liege.

World » EU | March 23, 2026, Monday // 12:21

Paris Stays Red as France’s Left Holds Ground While Far Right Scores Symbolic Wins

France’s municipal elections delivered a mixed verdict for the country’s political landscape on Sunday, offering an early view of the balance ahead of the 2027 presidential race

World » EU | March 23, 2026, Monday // 10:00

Liberals Claim Narrow Victory in Slovenia as Coalition Talks Begin

Slovenia’s incumbent prime minister, Robert Golob, declared victory after a closely contested parliamentary election, with preliminary results showing his liberal formation narrowly ahead of the conservative bloc led by Janez Janša.

World » EU | March 23, 2026, Monday // 09:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria