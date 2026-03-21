Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions. Isolated rain showers are expected mainly near the Stara Planina and Rhodope Mountains, as well as in southeastern areas, with snowfall above 1,000 meters. Western Bulgaria will experience light to moderate northeast winds, which may ease during the night.

In the eastern half of the country, winds will be stronger, coming from the north-northeast. Nighttime temperatures will range from 0° to 5°, with the high valley fields of Western Bulgaria dropping to around minus 2°, and Sofia seeing a low near minus 1°. Daytime highs will generally reach between 8° and 13°, with Sofia around 8°. Atmospheric pressure will dip slightly below the monthly average.

In mountainous areas, cloud cover will dominate, with isolated snowfalls mostly in the Stara Planina and Rhodope Mountains. Moderate winds will prevail, while stronger northeast gusts are expected in the higher parts of the Eastern Stara Planina and Eastern Rhodopes. Maximum temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will reach about 1°, dropping to around minus 5° at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain cloudy with light rain mainly along the southern stretch. Winds will blow from the north-northeast at moderate to strong intensity. Maximum coastal temperatures will range from 8° to 12°, with sea water temperatures between 7° and 9°, and waves measuring 3 to 4 points.

Sunday and the start of next week will continue with mostly cloudy conditions, though some breaks are expected over Southwestern Bulgaria. Rain is forecast in many areas, with snow in the mountains, accompanied by moderate east-northeast winds. Minimum temperatures will generally stay between minus 1° and 4°, while daytime highs are expected between 6° and 11°, rising slightly by Wednesday.