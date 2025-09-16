Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris Passes Away at 86, Leaving Lasting Legacy in Film and Martial Arts

Society » OBITUARIES | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:09
Bulgaria: Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris Passes Away at 86, Leaving Lasting Legacy in Film and Martial Arts

Chuck Norris, the legendary martial artist and actor best known for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger, passed away on Thursday at the age of 86. His family confirmed the news on Instagram Friday morning, following reports that he had been hospitalized in Hawaii earlier in the week due to an unspecified medical issue. The cause of death was not disclosed, with the family requesting privacy regarding the circumstances. They noted that Norris was surrounded by family and “was at peace.”

In their statement, the family reflected on both Norris’s public and private life. “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” they said. They highlighted his faith, purpose, and dedication to loved ones, adding that his work, discipline, and kindness had inspired millions globally. The family expressed gratitude for the support from fans, saying Norris considered them not just admirers but friends.

Norris rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s as one of Hollywood’s top action stars, starring in a mix of major studio productions and independent martial arts films. His 1983 movie Lone Wolf McQuade, in which he played a Marine-turned-Texas Ranger, laid the foundation for the long-running television series Walker, Texas Ranger. The show aired for nine seasons with 203 episodes on CBS throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, cementing Norris as an enduring pop culture figure.

Beyond his on-screen achievements, Norris became an internet phenomenon through the “Chuck Norris facts” meme, which humorously exaggerated his abilities and toughness. Classic examples included claims like “Chuck Norris doesn’t flush toilets; he scares the shit out of them” or “Chuck Norris has a grizzly bear rug in his bedroom. It’s not dead. It’s just too scared to move.” Norris embraced the jokes, even participating in sketches on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, where he read and interacted with the popular memes.

His combination of genuine martial arts expertise, charismatic screen presence, and a playful engagement with internet culture ensured that Chuck Norris’s legacy extended far beyond film and television, leaving a lasting impact on fans and pop culture worldwide.

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