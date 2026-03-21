Bulgaria’s PM Gyurov Urges Diplomacy to End Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain. He emphasized that Europe should present a united stance and engage at the negotiating table to determine how the situation can be managed, particularly regarding its impact on supply chains, energy security, and prices.

On the issue of US President Donald Trump’s criticism of NATO and European partners for not joining military operations against Iran, Gyurov clarified that he does not foresee the European Union taking direct action in the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed the longstanding alliance between Europe and the United States, affirming that Europe consistently supports its partners. According to Gyurov, the preferred course of action is to return to diplomatic negotiations to explore ways to bring an end to the conflict.

Regarding the possibility of a diplomatic resolution, Gyurov said it is essential to halt Iran’s ballistic missile program and nuclear enrichment activities. He highlighted that there are multiple approaches to achieving these goals and that different diplomatic strategies can be effective under varying circumstances.

On Bulgaria’s potential involvement in the Board of Peace initiated by Trump, Gyurov reiterated that the treaty has not yet been ratified, and Bulgaria is not officially a participant in the agreement.