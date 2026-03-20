Syrian Man Arrested in Sofia Over Stabbing Incident

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:31
Bulgaria: Syrian Man Arrested in Sofia Over Stabbing Incident

A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office. The case concerns an attack that took place on March 18, during which the accused allegedly inflicted knife wounds on another man.

Based on the evidence gathered so far, the victim sustained injuries to the abdomen and the back, specifically in the area of the right shoulder blade. Prosecutors have classified the injuries as moderate bodily harm resulting from the assault.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated, with the offense carrying the possibility of an effective prison sentence. By order of the supervising prosecutor, the suspect has been held in custody for up to 72 hours, while a request for a permanent detention measure has already been submitted to the Sofia District Court.

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Tags: Syrian, sofia, stabbing, Bulgaria

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