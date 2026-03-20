No Slowdown in Sight: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Climb Day by Day

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:37
Bulgaria: No Slowdown in Sight: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Climb Day by Day

Fuel prices across Bulgaria continue their steady upward movement, with both gasoline and diesel registering new daily increases. Over the past 24 hours alone, the average price of diesel rose from €1.54 to €1.57 per liter, while the most widely used gasoline climbed from €1.40 to €1.42 per liter, confirming a persistent trend of gradual but constant growth.

The upward pressure is closely tied to developments on global markets, where oil prices have surged sharply. According to industry data, the price of Brent crude has increased by more than 60% within a month, although there have been slight fluctuations in recent days, with levels easing from around USD 115–116 per barrel to approximately USD 108-109. Despite this temporary stabilization, experts warn that the overall situation remains unfavorable for consumers.

Local fuel retailers are already feeling the effects. In the Burgas region, prices have risen by around 5 euro cents over two days, including a 2-cent increase within just 24 hours. Observations at smaller gas stations confirm the broader national pattern. One site manager reported current prices of around €1.40 for A95 gasoline, €1.55 for diesel and €0.65 for gas, noting that the market remains highly volatile and that price increases are occurring almost daily.

The rising costs are beginning to reshape consumer behavior. Drivers are increasingly limiting their spending, with typical refueling amounts now ranging between €20 and €50. Full tank refills are becoming less common, as households adjust fuel consumption to fit tighter budgets.

Industry representatives caution that even a potential end to the Middle East conflict would not immediately reverse the trend. Damage to energy infrastructure, including facilities in key producers such as Qatar, is expected to have long-term consequences, with some estimates suggesting that full recovery could take two to three years.

Economists have also warned against administrative interventions such as price caps. According to analysts, such measures could disrupt the market, trigger panic buying and force suppliers to operate at a loss, ultimately worsening the situation rather than stabilizing it.

Against this backdrop, Vice President Iliana Yotova called for a broader and more coordinated response to rising prices. Speaking in Pernik, she stressed the need for a comprehensive package of measures, noting that fuel price increases are likely to feed into the cost of goods and services across the economy. She described the current international environment as worsening and expressed disappointment with the lack of concrete outcomes from the recent EU summit in Brussels, adding that member states appear to be left to act individually.

Yotova acknowledged the recently proposed €20 fuel support for vulnerable groups as an initial but limited step, emphasizing that its effectiveness will depend on how it is implemented. She indicated that further discussions are planned, including meetings with the Consumer Protection Commission and government representatives, as authorities continue to search for ways to respond to the growing pressure on households and businesses.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, fuel, prices

Related Articles:

Early Signs of Confidence: Bulgaria’s Markets Respond Positively to Eurozone Membership

The first months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone suggest a stable start and rising investor confidence, even though it is too early to draw long-term conclusions

Business » Finance | March 21, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Syrian Man Arrested in Sofia Over Stabbing Incident

A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:31

Bulgaria’s PM Gyurov Urges Diplomacy to End Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:18

1.7 Million Euros in Cryptocurrency Linked to Murder in a Bulgarian Village

Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:06

Bulgaria’s Tourist Season Faces Crisis as Foreign Workers Fill 85% of Jobs

Bulgaria is facing a turbulent start to its tourist season as the industry grapples with a severe shortage of staff, raising concerns over service quality

Business » Tourism | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris Passes Away at 86, Leaving Lasting Legacy in Film and Martial Arts

Chuck Norris, the legendary martial artist and actor best known for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger, passed away on Thursday at the age of 86.

Society » Obituaries | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:09

Bulgaria Unveils First New Škoda Train in €320m Railway Modernization Push

The first newly produced Škoda electric train has been officially presented at Sofia Central Railway Station, marking the beginning of a major modernization program for Bulgaria’s railways

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:24

Bulgaria Faces Surge in Electricity Complaints as Hundreds Report High Bills

The Bulgarian Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has reported receiving close to 1,000 complaints from citizens regarding electricity bills, with around 800 directly concerning unusually high charges

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 13:39

Rising Fuel Costs Hit Consumers in Bulgaria: Diesel Nears €1.60, Government Aid Deemed Insufficient

Fuel prices in Bulgaria continue to rise steadily, with both gasoline and diesel seeing daily increases amid ongoing market instability.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 10:18

Astronomical Spring Arrives in Bulgaria: Days Lengthen and Seasonal Weather Sets In

Astronomical spring officially begins today at 16:46 Bulgarian time, when the Sun reaches the vernal equinox in the constellation Pisce

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria