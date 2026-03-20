Bulgaria Unveils First New Škoda Train in €320m Railway Modernization Push

The first newly produced Škoda electric train has been officially presented at Sofia Central Railway Station, marking the beginning of a major modernization program for Bulgaria’s railways. The train, which arrived in the country earlier this month, is expected to enter passenger service in April following certification and testing procedures.

The delivery is part of a large-scale project for 25 new multiple-unit trains, with a total value exceeding €320 million. Most of the funding, €261.4 million, comes from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, while the remaining €65.3 million is provided under the Transport Connectivity program for 2021-2027. Deliveries are scheduled to continue monthly, with all trains expected to arrive by the end of the summer.

Each train is designed primarily for suburban transport and offers 333 seats, with total capacity reaching around 600 passengers including standing room. The maximum speed is 160 km/h, which matches the current limits of Bulgaria’s railway infrastructure. The trains are equipped with modern features such as air conditioning, onboard information displays, power sockets, Wi-Fi connectivity, video surveillance, and designated spaces for bicycles and strollers.

Caretaker Transport Minister Korman Ismailov attended the presentation and underlined that the project is a key element of broader efforts to modernize both railway and road infrastructure in the country. He noted that contracts with manufacturers have been in place for years and stressed the importance of accelerating deliveries so the trains can be widely used during the summer season. According to him, each arriving unit will undergo testing before entering service.

The event was also attended by the Czech ambassador to Bulgaria and representatives of the manufacturing company, who described the trains as the result of intensive work over more than a year and as part of a platform already used widely across Europe. They highlighted the project as a symbol of cooperation between the two countries and expressed confidence that the new rolling stock will significantly improve passenger experience.

The introduction of the new trains is seen as an important step toward building a more reliable, efficient and modern railway system. Officials emphasized that rail transport remains crucial for regional connectivity, economic development and accessible mobility, and that the new fleet meets European standards for safety, speed and comfort.