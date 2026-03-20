1.7 Million Euros in Cryptocurrency Linked to Murder in a Bulgarian Village

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:06
Bulgaria: 1.7 Million Euros in Cryptocurrency Linked to Murder in a Bulgarian Village

Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin, according to statements from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The killing occurred on the night of March 11. The victim was discovered by his wife in their home, on the second-floor bedroom, with visible signs of extreme violence and blood covering the scene.

Police have detained a suspect, identified as 48-year-old K.Ya., who faces charges of murder committed in a particularly cruel and brutal manner. The suspect is being held for 72 hours while the investigation continues.

Investigators carried out extensive searches across multiple addresses and vehicles, questioned witnesses, and ordered a series of forensic and DNA analyses. They also seized traffic data, video surveillance recordings, and the cryptocurrency worth 1.7 million euros, which is believed to be the motive behind the crime.

At this stage, authorities have determined that between 11:01 p.m. on March 10 and 3:14 a.m. on March 11, K.Ya. deliberately attacked the victim, K.V., using a knife to inflict multiple injuries to the chest, neck, and head. The murder was carried out with exceptional cruelty, causing intense suffering to the victim, and appears to have been driven by the intent to unlawfully seize the victim’s financial assets.

The Ministry of Interior and Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing, with all evidence being meticulously examined to ensure accountability for this particularly violent and premeditated crime.

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Tags: cryptocurrency, Bulgaria, Murder, village

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