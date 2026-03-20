Bulgaria: Peevski Blasts Caretaker Government over Board of Peace Participation

Politics | March 20, 2026, Friday // 13:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Peevski Blasts Caretaker Government over Board of Peace Participation

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the “DPS-New Beginning” party, issued a sharp statement criticizing Bulgaria’s caretaker government and Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov over the country’s position on the Board of Peace led by US President Donald Trump.

Gyurov had previously described Bulgaria’s involvement in the Board of Peace as “the decision of an oligarch,” noting that it did not represent a political consensus in the country. Peevski, however, dismissed this characterization, arguing that the caretaker government and Gyurov’s personal views carry no weight in determining Bulgaria’s strategic decisions.

Further reading: Bulgarian PM Gyurov Says Board of Peace Membership Driven by “One Oligarch,” Not National Policy

In a statement released by his party’s press office, Peevski accused Gyurov of attempting to create a “media smokescreen” to justify withdrawing Bulgaria from the Peace Board. He emphasized that the participation documents have yet to be ratified in Brussels, and insisted that the issue is governed by previous decisions of the regular government and the National Assembly, which obligate the government to submit the ratification documents to parliament.

Peevski warned that matters of national security and Bulgaria’s future cannot be left to the whims, passions, or stubbornness of a caretaker prime minister. He reiterated that Gyurov and his cabinet are constitutionally bound to implement the decisions already made, describing any deviation as a confirmation of what he termed the influence of “Sorosoid proxies” and controlled networks within certain political parties.

According to Peevski, the caretaker government’s attempt to reinterpret Bulgaria’s stance risks undermining the constitutional process, and he called on officials to respect the legal obligations set by both parliament and the previous administration.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Peevski, board of peace, Gyurov, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Early Signs of Confidence: Bulgaria’s Markets Respond Positively to Eurozone Membership

The first months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone suggest a stable start and rising investor confidence, even though it is too early to draw long-term conclusions

Business » Finance | March 21, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Syrian Man Arrested in Sofia Over Stabbing Incident

A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:31

Bulgaria’s PM Gyurov Urges Diplomacy to End Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:18

1.7 Million Euros in Cryptocurrency Linked to Murder in a Bulgarian Village

Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:06

No Slowdown in Sight: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Climb Day by Day

Fuel prices across Bulgaria continue their steady upward movement, with both gasoline and diesel registering new daily increases.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria’s PM Gyurov Urges Diplomacy to End Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:18

Bulgaria Moves Closer to OECD Membership After Positive Assessment

Bulgaria has received a key approval in its bid to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), after the relevant working group on combating bribery of foreign public officials endorsed the country’s progress.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2026, Friday // 14:48

New Survey Puts “Progressive Bulgaria” First, Six Parties Clear Threshold

A new sociological snapshot suggests that six political formations would secure representation in the 52nd National Assembly if elections had taken place in mid-March, with a new political project linked to Rumen Radev ("Progressive Bulgaria") emerging as

Politics | March 20, 2026, Friday // 14:35

Bulgaria Faces Uncertain Elections: Challenges in Forming a Stable Government

As Bulgaria approaches the parliamentary elections on April 19, the prospect of forming a stable government is looking increasingly complex.

Politics | March 20, 2026, Friday // 13:00

Progressive Bulgaria: Radev's Blueprint for Dismantling the Oligarchy

After weeks of calculated silence, Rumen Radev finally unveiled his political vehicle on the eve of Bulgaria's April 2025 election campaign

Politics | March 20, 2026, Friday // 11:51

Bulgarian PM Gyurov Says Board of Peace Membership Driven by “One Oligarch,” Not National Policy

Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has clarified that the country’s participation in the Board of Peace, a controversial initiative led by US President Donald Trump, was not a government consensus but the result of “one oligarch’s decision”

Politics | March 20, 2026, Friday // 11:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria