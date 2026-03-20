Bulgaria: Peevski Blasts Caretaker Government over Board of Peace Participation

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the “DPS-New Beginning” party, issued a sharp statement criticizing Bulgaria’s caretaker government and Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov over the country’s position on the Board of Peace led by US President Donald Trump.

Gyurov had previously described Bulgaria’s involvement in the Board of Peace as “the decision of an oligarch,” noting that it did not represent a political consensus in the country. Peevski, however, dismissed this characterization, arguing that the caretaker government and Gyurov’s personal views carry no weight in determining Bulgaria’s strategic decisions.

Further reading: Bulgarian PM Gyurov Says Board of Peace Membership Driven by “One Oligarch,” Not National Policy

In a statement released by his party’s press office, Peevski accused Gyurov of attempting to create a “media smokescreen” to justify withdrawing Bulgaria from the Peace Board. He emphasized that the participation documents have yet to be ratified in Brussels, and insisted that the issue is governed by previous decisions of the regular government and the National Assembly, which obligate the government to submit the ratification documents to parliament.

Peevski warned that matters of national security and Bulgaria’s future cannot be left to the whims, passions, or stubbornness of a caretaker prime minister. He reiterated that Gyurov and his cabinet are constitutionally bound to implement the decisions already made, describing any deviation as a confirmation of what he termed the influence of “Sorosoid proxies” and controlled networks within certain political parties.

According to Peevski, the caretaker government’s attempt to reinterpret Bulgaria’s stance risks undermining the constitutional process, and he called on officials to respect the legal obligations set by both parliament and the previous administration.