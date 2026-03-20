Bulgaria Faces Surge in Electricity Complaints as Hundreds Report High Bills

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 13:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Surge in Electricity Complaints as Hundreds Report High Bills @Pixabay

The Bulgarian Ombudswoman, Velislava Delcheva, has reported receiving close to 1,000 complaints from citizens regarding electricity bills, with around 800 directly concerning unusually high charges. The influx of complaints prompted a meeting organized by Delcheva to address the growing public concern.

Delcheva noted that the number of grievances is five times higher than during the high-bill crisis of 2013, a period that previously sparked protests. Additionally, over 900 people submitted petitions from 14 different settlements, highlighting the widespread nature of the problem. She also pointed out the absence of options for consumers to pay bills in installments. Delcheva committed to compiling all opinions and proposals shared during the meeting and forwarding them to relevant institutions, including the caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and the National Assembly.

The caretaker Minister of Economy and Industry, Irina Shtonova, acknowledged the issue and emphasized ongoing efforts to address it. She noted that inspections conducted by the Consumer Protection Commission revealed results that raise serious questions, signaling a genuine problem. Shtonova stressed the need for transparency from electricity companies, particularly regarding unusually high bills, including cases where properties were unoccupied.

Meanwhile, caretaker Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov assured that the government has been monitoring the issue since the beginning of its mandate, including implementing automatic analysis to ensure that no consumer pays more than their actual consumption. Traykov underscored the need to examine each case individually to prevent unfair charges.

Plamen Mladenovski, Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), reported that the commission is currently handling 6,548 complaints, with 3,707 already processed. He highlighted that electricity consumption patterns vary, noting that November 2025 saw lower consumption than November 2024, while December 2025 was higher compared to the same month in the previous year.

Mladenovski explained that 130 on-site inspections were conducted, and 50 electricity meters were removed to verify accuracy. The preliminary findings indicate that the complaints are largely related to households heated by electricity, with different heating methods, such as air conditioning, convectors, or natural gas, accounting for variations in consumption. The inspections and analyses are ongoing to ensure fairness and resolve the issues highlighted by consumers.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, bills, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Early Signs of Confidence: Bulgaria’s Markets Respond Positively to Eurozone Membership

The first months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone suggest a stable start and rising investor confidence, even though it is too early to draw long-term conclusions

Business » Finance | March 21, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Syrian Man Arrested in Sofia Over Stabbing Incident

A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:31

Bulgaria’s PM Gyurov Urges Diplomacy to End Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:18

1.7 Million Euros in Cryptocurrency Linked to Murder in a Bulgarian Village

Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:06

No Slowdown in Sight: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Climb Day by Day

Fuel prices across Bulgaria continue their steady upward movement, with both gasoline and diesel registering new daily increases.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Hollywood Icon Chuck Norris Passes Away at 86, Leaving Lasting Legacy in Film and Martial Arts

Chuck Norris, the legendary martial artist and actor best known for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger, passed away on Thursday at the age of 86.

Society » Obituaries | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:09

No Slowdown in Sight: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Climb Day by Day

Fuel prices across Bulgaria continue their steady upward movement, with both gasoline and diesel registering new daily increases.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:37

Bulgaria Unveils First New Škoda Train in €320m Railway Modernization Push

The first newly produced Škoda electric train has been officially presented at Sofia Central Railway Station, marking the beginning of a major modernization program for Bulgaria’s railways

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:24

Rising Fuel Costs Hit Consumers in Bulgaria: Diesel Nears €1.60, Government Aid Deemed Insufficient

Fuel prices in Bulgaria continue to rise steadily, with both gasoline and diesel seeing daily increases amid ongoing market instability.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 10:18

Astronomical Spring Arrives in Bulgaria: Days Lengthen and Seasonal Weather Sets In

Astronomical spring officially begins today at 16:46 Bulgarian time, when the Sun reaches the vernal equinox in the constellation Pisce

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria