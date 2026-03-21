Astronomical Spring Arrives in Bulgaria: Days Lengthen and Seasonal Weather Sets In

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 20, 2026, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Astronomical Spring Arrives in Bulgaria: Days Lengthen and Seasonal Weather Sets In Photo: Stella Ivanova

Astronomical spring officially begins today at 16:46 Bulgarian time, when the Sun reaches the vernal equinox in the constellation Pisces. From this point until June 21, the Sun will rise progressively higher in the Northern celestial hemisphere, casting more direct light on the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth, explained Pencho Markishki, physicist at the Institute of Astronomy with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and at Sofia University’s Department of Astronomy.

Markishki noted that during the equinox, the Sun is positioned exactly on the celestial equator. “This means that days and nights are nearly equal in length, which is the origin of the term ‘equinox,’” he said. Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Anastasia Stoycheva, director of the Department of Forecasts and Information Services at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), added that from March 21 onward, daytime will continue to lengthen, surpassing night.

Regarding seasonal weather patterns, Stoycheva said that average spring temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to be around or slightly above normal for March, April, and May. Precipitation is also expected to remain near seasonal norms, including both rain and snow. Cold snaps, particularly in mountainous areas, will occur, though snow levels will be detailed in short-term forecasts. Snowfall is anticipated to continue into April.

Between April 6 and 13, temperatures are expected to drop below the average, coinciding with Easter on April 12. Climatic averages for Sofia in April range from roughly 9.7 to 10.4 degrees Celsius, but during this period, temperatures may remain below 10 degrees, Stoycheva said. Even with cooler weather, days will continue to lengthen, and cold fronts could persist for several days.

Stoycheva emphasized that April often experiences some of Bulgaria’s largest temperature swings. Daytime highs can exceed 20 degrees Celsius, while early morning lows may hover around 0 to 2 degrees. This wide amplitude between minimum and maximum temperatures is typical for the month, reflecting the transition from winter to summer conditions.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: spring, Astronomical, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Early Signs of Confidence: Bulgaria’s Markets Respond Positively to Eurozone Membership

The first months following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone suggest a stable start and rising investor confidence, even though it is too early to draw long-term conclusions

Business » Finance | March 21, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Syrian Man Arrested in Sofia Over Stabbing Incident

A Syrian national has been formally charged and detained following a stabbing incident in Sofia, according to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:31

Bulgaria’s PM Gyurov Urges Diplomacy to End Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting to Euronews that the ultimate outcome remains uncertain.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:18

1.7 Million Euros in Cryptocurrency Linked to Murder in a Bulgarian Village

Bulgarian authorities believe that a cache of cryptocurrency valued at 1.7 million euros played a central role in the murder of a man in the village of Bogdanliya near the town of Elin Pelin

Crime | March 20, 2026, Friday // 16:06

No Slowdown in Sight: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Climb Day by Day

Fuel prices across Bulgaria continue their steady upward movement, with both gasoline and diesel registering new daily increases.

Society | March 20, 2026, Friday // 15:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Weekend Weather: Northeastern Winds and Variable Precipitation Expected

The weather in Bulgaria this weekend will be predominantly cloudy, with occasional breaks in the clouds over the western regions

Society » Environment | March 20, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Cold and Unstable Weather to Sweep Bulgaria on Friday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts colder and unstable weather across Bulgaria on the night of March 19 and through March 20, with rain and snow expected in many areas

Society » Environment | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 17:01

Bulgaria Braces for Wet and Windy Thursday with Snow in Higher Elevations

Thursday, March 19, will bring mostly cloudy skies and strong winds across Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 17:14

The Weather in Bulgaria on March 18: Showers, Snow in Mountains, Strong Winds Expected

On Wednesday, March 18, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies, according to the NIMH forecast. In southern regions, scattered rain showers are expected in the afternoon, while the mountainous areas will see light snow

Society » Environment | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 17:02

Cloudy Tuesday Ahead for Bulgaria with Rain and Mountain Snow

On Tuesday, much of Bulgaria will remain under considerable cloud cover.

Society » Environment | March 16, 2026, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria’s Dams 75% Full, Several Reservoirs Begin Preventive Releases

As of March 16, 2026, Bulgaria’s major and complex dams hold a total of about 4,892.4 million cubic meters of water, which corresponds to roughly 74.85% of their overall storage capacity

Society » Environment | March 16, 2026, Monday // 15:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria