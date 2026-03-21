Astronomical Spring Arrives in Bulgaria: Days Lengthen and Seasonal Weather Sets In

Astronomical spring officially begins today at 16:46 Bulgarian time, when the Sun reaches the vernal equinox in the constellation Pisces. From this point until June 21, the Sun will rise progressively higher in the Northern celestial hemisphere, casting more direct light on the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth, explained Pencho Markishki, physicist at the Institute of Astronomy with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and at Sofia University’s Department of Astronomy.

Markishki noted that during the equinox, the Sun is positioned exactly on the celestial equator. “This means that days and nights are nearly equal in length, which is the origin of the term ‘equinox,’” he said. Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Anastasia Stoycheva, director of the Department of Forecasts and Information Services at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), added that from March 21 onward, daytime will continue to lengthen, surpassing night.

Regarding seasonal weather patterns, Stoycheva said that average spring temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to be around or slightly above normal for March, April, and May. Precipitation is also expected to remain near seasonal norms, including both rain and snow. Cold snaps, particularly in mountainous areas, will occur, though snow levels will be detailed in short-term forecasts. Snowfall is anticipated to continue into April.

Between April 6 and 13, temperatures are expected to drop below the average, coinciding with Easter on April 12. Climatic averages for Sofia in April range from roughly 9.7 to 10.4 degrees Celsius, but during this period, temperatures may remain below 10 degrees, Stoycheva said. Even with cooler weather, days will continue to lengthen, and cold fronts could persist for several days.

Stoycheva emphasized that April often experiences some of Bulgaria’s largest temperature swings. Daytime highs can exceed 20 degrees Celsius, while early morning lows may hover around 0 to 2 degrees. This wide amplitude between minimum and maximum temperatures is typical for the month, reflecting the transition from winter to summer conditions.