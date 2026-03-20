US and Israel Enter Third Week of War with Iran Amid Pipeline Attacks and Regional Tensions

The war involving the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its third week, with signs of both escalation and restraint emerging at the same time. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Israel would refrain from further strikes on major Iranian energy infrastructure, following a request from US President Donald Trump. This includes sites such as the South Pars gas field, part of the world’s largest natural gas reserve. Netanyahu said Israel had acted independently in a recent strike tied to the facility, though US and Israeli sources disputed Trump’s assertion that Washington had no prior knowledge.

At the same time, the conflict continues to reverberate across global energy markets. Iran has responded by targeting energy infrastructure in Israel and Qatar, including an attack on the Ras Laffan gas facility, which is expected to reduce Qatar’s liquefied natural gas export capacity. Oil prices have surged, with the global benchmark reaching 115 dollars per barrel, and analysts warning that elevated fuel costs could persist for weeks as the situation remains unstable.

Efforts are underway to stabilize critical shipping routes. The United Nations’ maritime body is preparing talks aimed at establishing a humanitarian corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, where around 20,000 seafarers remain stranded. No timeline has been announced, and it remains unclear whether Iran will cooperate, despite effectively controlling access to the chokepoint. The United Kingdom has also deployed military planners to coordinate with the United States on a joint strategy to reopen the route, which is vital for global energy supplies. Meanwhile, Arab and Islamic leaders have called on Tehran to halt its retaliatory strikes.

On the military front, hostilities remain widespread. A US F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at a regional air base after being hit by what is believed to be Iranian fire, though the pilot is reported to be in stable condition. Across the Middle East, multiple countries, including Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, intercepted waves of drones and missiles early on Friday. The attacks coincided with the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

Casualties continue to mount. Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent Society, reports that more than 18,000 civilians have been injured since the start of the latest phase of the conflict. In Lebanon, the death toll has surpassed 1,000, while additional casualties have been recorded across the region, including among US personnel and foreign nationals.

Despite earlier signals of restraint, Israel launched a fresh round of strikes on Tehran on March 20, according to Reuters, underscoring the volatility of the situation. These attacks came just a day after Trump publicly urged Israel not to repeat strikes on Iranian natural gas infrastructure, highlighting the difficulty in aligning military actions with political messaging.

The financial cost of the war is also becoming a central issue. The Pentagon has requested an additional 200 billion dollars in funding, a figure that would require congressional approval and is likely to face scrutiny. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested the amount could still change but stressed the need to ensure adequate military resources. Separately, the Trump administration has accelerated weapons sales worth billions of dollars to Gulf allies such as the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, bypassing Congress to do so.

Trump has attempted to downplay the scale of the expenditure, describing it as a necessary investment. During a meeting with Japan’s prime minister, he also drew attention after making a remark referencing the Pearl Harbor attack when questioned about why allies were not informed in advance of strikes on Iran. On the question of troop deployment, Trump denied plans to send US forces to the region, while adding that such decisions would not be publicly disclosed in advance if they were under consideration.

Beyond the battlefield, diplomatic developments are also unfolding. Germany has withdrawn its backing for Israel in the genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to Gaza, marking a notable shift from its earlier stance when proceedings were initiated by South Africa in 2023. The move reflects broader international tensions linked to the expanding regional conflict.