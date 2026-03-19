EU Unity Fractures: Hungary Veto Leaves Ukraine’s Finances in Limbo

World » UKRAINE | March 20, 2026, Friday // 09:17
Bulgaria: EU Unity Fractures: Hungary Veto Leaves Ukraine’s Finances in Limbo

Hungary has maintained its opposition to a major EU financial package for Ukraine, leaving Kyiv facing a potential funding shortfall within months if no alternative solution is secured. At a European Council meeting in Brussels on March 19, Prime Minister Viktor Orban again refused to lift his veto on the €90 billion loan intended to support Ukraine through 2026–2027, linking his position to the resumption of Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline.

The funding had originally been agreed unanimously by all 27 EU member states in December 2025 and is designed to cover roughly two-thirds of Ukraine’s financial needs over the two-year period. Ukraine remains heavily dependent on external assistance to sustain state functions and finance its war effort. However, the agreement is now effectively stalled, with Hungary insisting that oil flows through Druzhba must resume before it backs any further decisions favorable to Kyiv.

Tensions have been further fueled by damage to the pipeline infrastructure, which Ukraine says was caused by Russian air strikes in late January. Hungary and Slovakia, however, accuse Kyiv of delaying repairs. In response, a European delegation visited Ukraine to assess the situation on the ground. Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskiy said Ukrainian officials presented detailed assessments of the damage and a full reconstruction plan, stressing that the destruction was a direct consequence of Russian attacks.

Despite the deadlock, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen insisted the EU would still deliver the financial support. She acknowledged that the package remains blocked by one leader failing to honor prior commitments but emphasized that the Union would find a way to proceed regardless. The arrangement had already accounted for the possibility that Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia would not participate directly in the loan.

French President Emmanuel Macron also underscored the importance of sticking to the original agreement, warning that abandoning it would undermine the credibility of the European Council. He argued there is no alternative scenario, insisting that commitments made at the level of EU leaders must be respected. Macron also welcomed Ukraine’s cooperation in allowing an EU technical mission to assist with pipeline repairs.

The dispute has widened beyond Hungary alone. Slovakia has aligned itself with Budapest, with Prime Minister Robert Fico warning of possible additional measures against Ukraine. He cited what he described as serious disruptions to Slovakia’s oil supply and accused Kyiv of deliberately delaying pipeline restoration. Fico went further, suggesting that Ukraine’s actions could be politically motivated and even linked to Hungary’s domestic electoral dynamics.

Ukraine has rejected these claims. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi accused Hungary of turning the pipeline issue into a political tool while ignoring the broader context of ongoing Russian attacks. He noted that Ukrainian infrastructure, including multiple pipelines, continues to suffer regular damage, and that repairs are carried out under wartime conditions with limited resources.

The standoff has also impacted broader EU policy. Both Hungary and Slovakia have blocked the adoption of the bloc’s 20th sanctions package against Russia, which had been expected to pass last month. In parallel, the European Council adopted conclusions on Ukraine signed by 25 member states, excluding Hungary and Slovakia, highlighting a growing split within the Union.

Inside the summit, Orban reiterated his position with the message “first oil, then money,” arguing that restoring energy flows is a prerequisite for further support. His stance drew sharp criticism from several leaders. European Council President António Costa described Hungary’s actions as unacceptable, while some leaders also took issue with remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying his tone toward Orban had complicated negotiations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni added another layer to the debate. According to diplomats, she told colleagues she understood Orban’s reasoning, particularly in light of upcoming elections, while still supporting the immediate disbursement of funds to Ukraine. Her office later denied the reported comments, but the episode reflected divisions even among governments broadly aligned with EU policy.

For now, Ukraine remains in a precarious financial position. Without access to the planned EU loan and with limited alternatives available, the risk of a budgetary gap by late spring is growing, as political disagreements within the bloc continue to delay a resolution.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, Ukraine, EU, Orban

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Send Transformers to Ukraine to Restore Power Plant

Bulgaria has confirmed its plans to provide specialized equipment to aid the Ukrainian energy system. Caretaker Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov met with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Sofia, Olesya Ilashchu

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:03

Europe Hit Hard: Gas Prices Soar 35% After Middle East Strikes

European natural gas prices surged sharply, climbing as much as 35% following attacks on key energy facilities in the Middle East. The escalation included a strike by Iran on Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas plant, the largest of its kind globally

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 14:05

Bulgaria at Full Speed in Europe: PM Outlines Priorities at European Council

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stressed that Bulgaria must maintain “full speed in Europe,” a stance that has guided his government since taking office.

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 11:44

Orban: Russia Should Remain Part of Europe’s Security, Energy, and Trade Systems

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that Russia should remain integrated into Europe’s security, energy, and trade systems despite its military actions in Ukraine.

World » Russia | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 11:00

Bulgaria's PM and EP's Metsola: Middle East Crisis Demands Stronger EU Coordination

Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola held talks in Brussels focusing on key issues shaping the European agenda, including security, defense, energy and the stability of the economy.

World » EU | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:03

Ukraine’s Drones Now Strike Russia’s Heartland - Shoigu Admits No Region Is Safe

A senior Russian official has warned that Ukraine’s rapidly advancing drone capabilities now threaten the security of all Russian regions

World » Russia | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Bulgaria to Send Transformers to Ukraine to Restore Power Plant

Bulgaria has confirmed its plans to provide specialized equipment to aid the Ukrainian energy system. Caretaker Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov met with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Sofia, Olesya Ilashchu

World » Ukraine | March 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:03

Ukraine and UK Forge Long-Term Defense Alliance

Ukraine has formally strengthened its defense ties with the United Kingdom through the signing of an Enhanced Security and Defense Industrial Collaboration Declaration, which effectively establishes a long-term defense alliance between the two nations.

World » Ukraine | March 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:04

Trump Stunned: "How Are People Still Living in Ukraine?"

During a discussion about Israel’s operations in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly referenced Ukraine, expressing surprise that people continue to live there amid the ongoing war.

World » Ukraine | March 17, 2026, Tuesday // 10:14

Ukraine Marks Anniversary of Russia’s Sham Crimea Referendum

On March 16, 2026, Ukraine marked twelve years since Russia staged a sham referendum in Crimea, a move widely condemned as illegal by the international community.

World » Ukraine | March 16, 2026, Monday // 16:45

Drones Turn the Tide: Ukraine Foils Russia’s Massive Offensive

Ukrainian forces have successfully disrupted a large-scale Russian offensive that had been planned for late last year and intended to continue this spring,

World » Ukraine | March 16, 2026, Monday // 11:29

Bulgaria Provides Humanitarian and Technical Energy Assistance to Ukraine (2022-2026)

Between 2022 and 2026, Bulgaria provided humanitarian and technical energy assistance to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy.

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria